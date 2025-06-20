Keep an Extra Eye On The Road With 13% Off a Kenwood Dash Cam

If you’re tired of that “what just happened?” moment when something weird goes down on your commute, the Kenwood DRV-A310W is like your quiet guardian in the car. With full 1080p HD video recording and a built-in GPS that stamps your speed, time, and location onto the footage, it gives you more than a blurry recollection—you get clear, timestamped proof. The camera’s Wi-Fi connection means you can grab footage on your phone almost instantly, so if you’ve ever wished you could just “grab that clip” instead of fumbling with memory cards, this one’s got your back.

What we love most? This dash cam kind of disappears into the background—install it on your windshield with the self-adhesive mount, and it powers on and off with your car. Thanks to its built-in capacitor (not a heat-sensitive battery), it’s beefed up for chasing parked cars in sweltering summers, too. For the folks who park on the street or under a tree and cringe at every “dink” on the door, adding the optional hard-wire kit unlocks parking-motion detection mode so the cam stays alert even when the engine’s off. In short: if you’re after a dash cam that blends into your daily drive, captures real-life events with clarity, and gives you the peace of mind you didn’t know you needed—that’s this one.