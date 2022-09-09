Apple Watch SE GPS | Starts at $249 | Amazon

Apple announced a new lineup of products this week and among them is a new set of Apple Watches. T he standout of the bunch is the new Apple Watch Ultra. This rugged GPS and cellular-enabled watch is designed to meet the needs of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and watersport enthusiasts. The corrosion-resistant titanium case is the largest we’ve seen on Apple Watches at 49mm. The always-on retina display is easy to see, even in direct sunlight. Each watch is available for pre-order now with the Apple Watch SE starting at $249 (releases September 16), the Apple Watch Series 8 starting at $399 (releases September 16), and the Apple Watch Ultra starting at $800 (releases September 23).