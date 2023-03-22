The Multifunctional Instant Pot Is 30% Off at Target

The beloved Instant Pot deserves so many awards. She should EGOT. This refurbished one is 30% off at Target, and is a lifesaver. Make large quantities of soup, stews, dumplings, or rice to feed a family or meal prep for yourself. This 9-in-1 has few features it cannot do. And if you’re wondering, the Instant Pot can make yogurt.

Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker - Refurbished | $84 | 30% Off | Target

The Instant Pot “replaces” the need for a few kitchen appliances, hence the 9-in-1. It also has a steam release feature that makes it less of a hassle to take the lid off after a long steam. Whoever you’re cooking for and whatever you’re cooking, let the Instant Pot take the stress off of you.

