Logitech C922x Webcam | $70 | Amazon



A lot of people have found themselves needing a good webcam over the last couple of years. Whether you're a streamer, a content creator, or just someone who likes catching up with friends and family, having a better webcam is a good investment. The Logitech C922x Webcam is only $70 today, which is 30% off, and it's a beast. This mighty little webcam can capture video up to 1080p at 30FPS, or 720p at 60FPS, is compatible with nearly every operating system, is easy to adjust thanks to the software it comes with, and even has two built-in microphones to help capture your voice. This webcam is one of those that even bigger streamers use too, so if you're looking to get more into making content for the masses, this is a good way to do it.