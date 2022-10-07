Fire TV Cube | $60 | Amazon | Prime Discount



With so many streaming services available now, it can be tough to keep track of them, and even tougher to have to endure remembering which one you’re using for the 2,987 different TV shows you’re binge-watching instead of sleeping. Well, the good news is that the Fire TV Cube is a full 50% off today at $60 if you’re an Amazon prime member, and will help cure what ails you, as long as you’re not worried about the lack of sleep. The Fire TV Cube is the most powerful version of the Fire TV streaming hubs, and can stream incredibly beautiful 4K visuals with no drops, can work with Alexa thanks to a built -in speaker so you can use it to answer homework questions or set timers, and can access loads of different streaming services too.