Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Gaming Mouse | $136 | Amazon



Hey gamers, how’s it going? Are you secretly Keanu Reeves? Good news then, because the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Gaming Mouse is down by 15% to $136 today, and it’s all lovely and yellow, along with being an excellent mouse in general. The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Gaming Mouse, aside from looking fantastic, uses Razer HyperSpeed for low-latency gaming and complete wireless freedom; it’s only 74g so it’s incredibly easy to use, and it’s designed to be ambidextrous too, so both right-handed and left-handed people can use it without having to worry. It’s a great mouse for fans of Cyberpunk 2077, and fans of the color yellow.