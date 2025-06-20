The Mac Mini Is At One Of Its Lowest Prices Today

If you’ve been eyeing a little AI Mac Mini upgrade (or thinking about jumping into macOS for the first time), this is a deal worth paying attention to. B&H Photo is currently knocking $50 off the Apple Mac mini with the new M4 chip, bringing Apple’s most compact desktop to a much more approachable price. You’re getting a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and a 256GB SSD — all packed into that familiar, space-saving aluminum design that fits just about anywhere.

See Deals at B&H Photo What really makes this Mac Mini shine is how effortlessly it handles everyday work and creative tasks. From juggling dozens of browser tabs to editing photos, streaming, coding, or running productivity apps all day, the M4 chip keeps things fast, cool, and quiet. With modern touches like Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E, and Apple’s seamless macOS experience, it’s an easy desktop to plug into your existing setup and immediately feel the upgrade.

At this discounted price from B&H Photo, the Mac mini becomes one of the best values in Apple’s lineup — especially if you already have a monitor, keyboard, and mouse ready to go. Whether you’re replacing an older Mac or looking for a powerful yet minimalist home or office computer, this $50 savings makes now a great time to make the move.