Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Controller | $69 | Walmart

This design looks like someone threw up cotton candy on their controller. With that said, I don’t hate it. I’m just not sure what exactly is Forza about this other then the barely visible logo to the side. At the same time though, I definitely don’t need a controller with a picture of a car on it. At the end of the day, this thing is rad as hell. Give me more crazy designs like this, Microsoft. The price point however is $10 more than the other first-party Xbox controllers retail for. I’m guessing its either to offset an extra step in the manufacturing process to get the paint splatter effect or its because Microsoft knows that I’ll still bu y this at $69 anyway.

