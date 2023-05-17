Surprising no one, Nintendo’s latest special edition console features designs inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Lush golden Joy-Con controllers with green and white illustrations, a white dock with a gold Hylian Crest, and a detailed backside of textures seen throughout the game—it’s all just stunning. Plus, this is the Switch OLED model which comes with a larger screen capable of vivid colors and super deep blacks.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition | $359 | Amazon

It’s in stock right now at Amazon for $359, but don’t sit around waiting. That will surely change real soon. It’s a #1 bestseller on Amazon right now for pretty obvious reasons. In addition, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out now for $69.