The Inventory Gift Guide For Novelty Advent Calendar Lovers

If you’re not tired of me and all of my Advent calendars yet, I am here to compile every one that is worthy of buying this holiday season. I have spent the last six weeks writing about and opening Advent calendars. Some have been incredible, others have been a disappointment. While I haven’t opened every calendar out there, I think I’m familiar with just about all of them at this point.

So for the 2019 holiday season, these are the Advent calendars that are worth putting in your shopping cart and actually hitting the “buy” button.



For the Harry Potter Fan

Out of all the calendar represented on this list, Harry Potter just seems to fit the most with the holidays. Maybe it is because they usually celebrate Christmas in the films. Or it might just be because I spent years watching Harry Potter Weekends on ABC Family during the holidays. I got the chance to open three Harry Potter calendars for Spoilin’ Santa. So far, we’ve only reviewed two. Unsurprisingly, there are more than three HP calendars this year. Our favorite is the one we haven’t gotten a chance to review yet this year!



The Funko calendar is best if you have a Funko Fanatic in the house, and the same goes for the LEGO calendar. But if you’re looking for an Advent calendar that is a little more original, but really feels to capture the Harry Potter spirit, you’re going to want the Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up. It has a pop-up Hogwarts Christmas tree, with 24 small ornaments and a tree topper to hang either on the pop-up tree, or on your real tree. Additionally, it includes a copy of A Hogwarts Christmas. It’s a truly magical Advent calendar for young and old fans of Harry Potter.

For the Beauty Mogul

GLOSSYBOX Advent Calendar Box Photo : GLOSSYBOX

Are you into calendars that have full-sized beauty products? Then you’re going to want to get the GLOSSYBOX Advent Calendar Box. It is packed full of fan-favorite brands and newcomers, like Armani, Oribe, Phillip Kingsley, Viktor&Rolf, Christophe Robin, and Alterna. What makes this even more exciting is that the calendar doesn’t just feature mini-sized items that you’ll only use once or twice; it includes some full and deluxe-sized items as well. It costs $99, but the stuff inside is valued at $500.

OPI Hello Kitty Nail Laquer Advent Calendar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If makeup isn’t your vibe, but you do love beauty items, snag a whole slew of OPI nail polish for a great price. For only $50, you can get 25 OPI nail polishes, all themed for Hello Kitty. The OPI Hello Kitty Nail Laquer Advent Calendar includes shades like:



Let’s Be Friends!

Let’s Celebrate!



A Kiss on the Chìc



Hello Pretty



Let Love Sparkle

My Favorite Gal Pal

Many Celebrations to Go!

Isn’t She Iconic!

Alpine Snow

Rose at Dawn...Broke by Noon

Black Cherry Chutney



Bogota Blackberry

It’s a Girl!

Less is Norse

Princesses Rule!

Samoan Sand



Machu Peach-u



Bubble Bath



For the Marvel Superfan

Funko Advent Calendar - Marvel 80th Anniversary | Amazon Walmart Game Stop Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The Marvel Funko Advent calendar was the first calendar that we opened, so it has a soft spot in our hearts. It didn’t have too many surprises, though we were shocked to find out it didn’t include Hawkeye or Ant-Man but did include She-Hulk. Of course, it packs in a bunch of classic Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor, but be warned, the Funkos are all styled after the Marvel comics, not the MCU.

Right now, it is only available from third-party sellers on Amazon, but no worries, it is in stock at Walmart and Game Stop.

For the Star Wars Lover

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I reviewed the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for Spoilin’ Santa and most of it was lost on me. I don’t like Star Wars. At all. But, based on the comments from actual fans, it was not lost on Star Wars lovers.

If you love putting together LEGOs, then you’re going to adore this holiday-themed kit. It has a few deep dives, that will really speak to super fans. It is currently only available from third-party sellers on Amazon, but you can also get it at Walmart.

For the Nintendo Fanatic

Nintendo Super Mario Advent Calendar

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Nintendo’s official, Amazon-exclusive calendar was easily our favorite that we’ve opened so far. Even if it had an overabundance of Luigis and Marios and not enough Wario or Bowser, it was truly delightful to open.



For the Spirit Connoisseur

Flaviar Advent Calendars Photo : Flaviar

Time to get into the spirit of Christmas, literally. Flaviar has two Advent calendars available. Whiskey lovers will go nuts for the Whiskeys of the World Advent Calendar, and for the person who doesn’t have a signature drink, there’s the expansive Spirits of the World Advent Calendar. Both calendars are currently available for preorder for $225 each, which is $25 off the retail price.

For the Sock Addict

Target’s 15 Days of Socks Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Remember when getting socks for Christmas sucked? Well, thank God we all grew out of that idiocy. Now, you can blessedly get 15 socks for the holidays, in a variety of themed packages. There are socks for fans of Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney princesses, Lilo & Stitch, and more. Harry Potter seems to be the most popular, as there are three different calendars available for purchase at Target.

For the Traditionalists

Madelaine Chocolate Advent Calendar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you don’t need all the flair that comes with these other Advent calendars, stick to the basics. Advent calendars should have chocolate. If you want a classic, get the Madelaine Chocolate Advent Calendar and it includes 24 delicious morsels of milk chocolate.

For the Fancy Chocolate Eater

Ferrero Golden Gallery Advent Calendar Photo : Amazon

Now, if you aren’t basic, we don’t blame you. If you have a taste for the f iner things in life, the Ferrero Golden Gallery Advent Calendar is a delicious way to satisfy your cravings. It includes tasty bits like dark opera, hazelnut duo, caramel Leonardo , and more.