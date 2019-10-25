Spoilin' Santa: What's Inside Nintendo's Super Mario Advent Calendar?

October is almost over, which means it is time to start planning Christmas already. The best thing about the holidays is getting an Advent calendar to open during all of December.

If you’re impatient like I am, then you might not be able to wait until December 1st to start opening your Advent calendar. Or maybe there’s just one toy in there that you need to have right now, but you aren’t sure where in the calendar it resides. In Spoilin’ Santa series, we’ll be popping open a bunch of the most popular calendars early, so you can more easily find your favorite little gifts.

Fun news! For our latest edition of Spoilin’ Santa , our beloved Shep was in town and finally got to help us unbox Nintendo’s official Super Mario calendar, which was most fitting since he knows more about Nintendo than I do. I am just here to play Mario Kart as Toad.

December 1: Color Swap Luigi

Photo : Tercius Bufete

There are probably people who like Luigi’s alternate uniform here . We aren’t those people.

December 2: Green Toad

Photo : Tercius Bufete

An angel. He’s so freaking cute.

December 3: Fire Flower

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Also cute!

December 4: Red Shell Koopa Troopa

Photo : Tercius Bufete

He is ready! We realized that most of the Nintendo figurines can move their arms after opening him.

December 5: Mario

Photo : Tercius Bufete

It’s-a me, Mario!

December 6: Super Star

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Only 119 to go .

December 7: Boo

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Our faces when opening this calendar.

December 8: Red Yoshi

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Why does Yoshi wear shoes, but no clothing?

December 9: Coin

Photo : Tercius Bufete

I can hear this toy .

December 10: Peach

Photo : Tercius Bufete

It looks like she’s singing. Or puckering up to kiss Mario?

December 11: Jumping Mario

Photo : Tercius Bufete

The stand doesn’t look comfortable for Mario, but this was a nice inclusion.

December 12: Bullet Bill

Photo : Tercius Bufete

I would not want this guy coming my way.

December 13: One-Up Mushroom

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Happy to report that this was right above the jumping Mario.

December 14: Pirahna Plant

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Don’t get too close!

December 15: Green Yoshi

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Yoshi!

December 16: Green Shell Koopa

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Cuteness.

December 17: Super Mushroom

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Another photo I can hear.

December 18: Toad

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Vest, diaper-like pants, but no shirt? Toad, you make no sense but you’re so damn adorable, I don’t care.

December 19: Goomba

Photo : Tercius Bufete

A grump.

December 20: ? Block

Photo : Tercius Bufete

I can see why they included a jumping Mario for this.

December 21: Bom-omb

Photo : Tercius Bufete

You can even turn the little crank on his back !

December 22: Ice Flower

Photo : Tercius Bufete

The flowers probably could have been together, but this is good.

December 23: Luigi

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Eh.

And, on the 24th day of Christmas, you get... a LUMP OF COAL, for looking early!



Just kidding.

December 24: Color Swap Mario

Photo : Tercius Bufete

Hate the red overalls, but his expression is too happy to be mad at it.

I felt like this was the sturdiest of all the Advent calendar boxes I’ve opened so far. Shep disagreed, but Shep wasn’t actually present for all the other unboxing, so he has no idea what we went through with the LEGO calendars.

We were all sad to see there was no Bowser in this calendar, and I personally was upset there was no Waluigi because I like to say his name the most. Did we need two Luigis and three Marios? Probably not, but overall, we were happier with this calendar than with any of the other four we’ve opened.