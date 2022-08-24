The Godfather: Limited Edition Steelbook [4K UHD + Digital Copy] | $28 | Amazon



A true classic and well re garded as one of the best movies of all time—The Godfather is getting its Steelbook treatment. Featuring Marlon Brando’s Oscar-winning performance along with a supporting cast of Al Pacino, James Caan, Talia Shire, Diane Keaton, and Robert Duvall. Okay now it’s confession time ... I’ve never actually seen The Godfather. It’s my major film blindspot. It’s embarrassing yes, but at this point, I’ve probably seen every scene in the movie parodied or paid homage to in something which came after. Still, one day I’ll have to actually sit down and watch the original masterpiece. Perhaps I’ll do it on October 11 which is when this Steelbook available for pre-order at $28 will be released.