Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar | $400 | Amazon

Athletes out there can appreciate a solid GPS watch and the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is one of if not the best. Not only does it do all the things you’d expect a GPS watch to do like track your activities , but it is preloaded with thousands of topographical maps, ski maps, and golf courses to be your all-around helper when doing any physical outing. I personally have the standard Fenix 6S, but what you have here is the Solar version which utilizes a special glass that can be used for solar charging. No need to worry about plugging it in after use. And it’s advantageous for long, long, long endurance events like an ironman where you’d be worried about your watch battery dying in the middle of the race. Get the watch now for 50% off.