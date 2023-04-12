The Force Is Strong With These Great Amazon Deals on LEGO Star Wars Kits

Star Wars is the biggest and best sci-fi franchise of all time, and it’s inspired some of the biggest and best LEGO building kits, but often with a Death Star-sized price tag. So when there’s a big Star Wars LEGO sale like the one happening now on Amazon, it’s well worth checking out.

LEGO Star Wars Sale | up to 20% off | Amazon

You can make the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs and save 18% on the Rise of Skywalker Collection Millennium Falcon kit, or really go all-in and save $100 on the Ultimate Millennium Falcon kit if you’re up to tackling a 7,541-piece LEGO masterpiece. There are other great deals on the AT-AT Walker, Grogu, and many other favorites from the famous galaxy far, far away.