It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Toys & Board Games

The Force Is Strong With These Great Amazon Deals on LEGO Star Wars Kits

There are galaxy-class markdowns to be had right now on many of the biggest and best LEGO Star Wars model kits.

By
Mike Fazioli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Force is strong with this Amazon deal on LEGO Star Wars kits.
The Force is strong with this Amazon deal on LEGO Star Wars kits.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Star Wars is the biggest and best sci-fi franchise of all time, and it’s inspired some of the biggest and best LEGO building kits, but often with a Death Star-sized price tag. So when there’s a big Star Wars LEGO sale like the one happening now on Amazon, it’s well worth checking out.

Watch
Luna Playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

LEGO Star Wars Sale | up to 20% off | Amazon

You can make the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs and save 18% on the Rise of Skywalker Collection Millennium Falcon kit, or really go all-in and save $100 on the Ultimate Millennium Falcon kit if you’re up to tackling a 7,541-piece LEGO masterpiece. There are other great deals on the AT-AT Walker, Grogu, and many other favorites from the famous galaxy far, far away.

Advertisement