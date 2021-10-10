Pokemon 25th Anniversary Celebrations Elite T rainer Box | $95 | A mazon

I don’t think I could stop talking about this set. With t he Mew Ex from the subset all the way to the chonky Surfing Pikachu Vmax from the main set. The artwork they chose is not only classic but also has an amazing modern twist. This ETB is where it’s at for this set. You will receive 10 C elebrations packs and 5 additional booster packs from the most previous released sets. The value in the elite trainer box doesn’t stop there. You will also get a foil promo Greninja star card, which is a retired style card. Greninja was not even around when this style of card was in circulation. It’s awesome to see Greninja on an old-school card. The 65 card sleeves that are included in this ETB are an instant classic. Pick one of these elite trainer boxes up today. You should go take a look at what the 20th anniversary ETB’s are going for nowadays.