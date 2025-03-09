The Expert-Backed Sleep Supplement People Swear By is Now 25% Off for Sleep Week

Struggling with restless nights? Whether it’s stress, pregnancy discomfort, or just the challenge of winding down at the end of the day, getting high-quality sleep can feel impossible. In honor of National Sleep Week (March 9-15), Needed is offering 25% off their Sleep + Relaxation Support supplement, a science-backed formula designed in partnership with women’s health experts to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed.

25% Off Needed Sleep + Relaxation Support Supplement | Needed | Promo Code: BETTERSLEEP

Sleep issues are more common than you might think. In fact, 78% of women experience disturbed sleep during pregnancy, according to the US National Sleep Foundation’s Women and Sleep Survey. Physical discomfort, heartburn, frequent trips to the bathroom, and anxiety all play a role in keeping expecting mothers awake at night. But pregnancy isn’t the only time sleep can suffer. Between daily stress, busy schedules, and seasonal changes, many people—pregnant or not—find themselves tossing and turning.

That’s where Needed’s Sleep + Relaxation Support supplement comes in. Developed alongside a collective of 6,000+ health practitioners, this pregnancy-safe, non-GMO, third-party tested formula blends three forms of Magnesium, L-Theanine, L-Glycine, and Chamomile to help calm the nervous system, reduce stress, and support deep, restorative sleep. Unlike many sleep aids that leave you groggy in the morning, this formula promotes relaxation without sedation, helping you wake up feeling truly rested.

Advertisement

It’s also safe for pregnancy, nursing, and general men’s and women’s health, making it a great option for anyone looking for a natural sleep solution. And the best part? It actually tastes good. With a light chamomile tea flavor, it can be mixed into hot, cold, or room-temperature water, making it an easy and enjoyable addition to your nighttime routine.

If you’ve been looking for a clean, effective way to improve your sleep, now is the perfect time to try it. For a limited time during National Sleep Week, you can get 25% off with the code BETTERSLEEP.