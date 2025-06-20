Stay Sharp Naturally and Save 20% On Sunday Scaries' Functional Mushroom Gummies
These all-natural gummies have a potent blend of Lion's Mane, Chaga, and other brain-boosting ingredients to keep you productive all day.
These all-natural gummies have a potent blend of Lion's Mane, Chaga, and other brain-boosting ingredients to keep you productive all day.
If the midday fog settles over your brain on a daily basis and you don't want to resort to one of the many high-octane energy drinks and their questionable ingredients, Sunday Scaries has a great solution for you. From now through Aug. 3, their all-natural Functional Mushroom Gummies are on sale for 20% off when you use the code FOCUS20 at checkout. The powerful all-natural blend of Lion's Mane and Chega mushrooms mixed with natural caffeine and Gingko Biloba is designed to keep you sharp, alert, and focused all day long.
Suggested Reading
Related Content
Sunday Scaries' potent recipe includes 2000mg (equivalent) of Lion's Mane, a mushroom long known to improve cognitive function, enhance memory, and support mental clarity. There's also 100mg of antioxidant-packed Chaga mushroom, 30mg natural caffeine, and 30mg of Gingko Biloba, another antioxidant-rich natural ingredient with brain- and heart-positive properties. Two Functional Mushroom Gummies with your morning coffee will be your new all-natural hack for a full day of focus, productivity, and clarity. Now's the time to unlock your brainpower — save 20% on Sunday Scaries' Functional Mushroom Gummies when you use the code FOCUS20 at checkout.