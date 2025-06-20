Logo
Stay Sharp Naturally and Save 20% On Sunday Scaries' Functional Mushroom Gummies

These all-natural gummies have a potent blend of Lion's Mane, Chaga, and other brain-boosting ingredients to keep you productive all day.

ByMike Fazioli
These all-natural gummies have a potent blend of Lion's Mane, Chaga, and other brain-boosting ingredients to keep you productive all day.

If the midday fog settles over your brain on a daily basis and you don't want to resort to one of the many high-octane energy drinks and their questionable ingredients, Sunday Scaries has a great solution for you. From now through Aug. 3, their all-natural Functional Mushroom Gummies are on sale for 20% off when you use the code FOCUS20 at checkout. The powerful all-natural blend of Lion's Mane and Chega mushrooms mixed with natural caffeine and Gingko Biloba is designed to keep you sharp, alert, and focused all day long.

Functional Mushroom Gummies | 20% off | Sunday Scaries | Code: FOCUS20

Sunday Scaries' potent recipe includes 2000mg (equivalent) of Lion's Mane, a mushroom long known to improve cognitive function, enhance memory, and support mental clarity. There's also 100mg of antioxidant-packed Chaga mushroom, 30mg natural caffeine, and 30mg of Gingko Biloba, another antioxidant-rich natural ingredient with brain- and heart-positive properties. Two Functional Mushroom Gummies with your morning coffee will be your new all-natural hack for a full day of focus, productivity, and clarity. Now's the time to unlock your brainpower — save 20% on Sunday Scaries' Functional Mushroom Gummies when you use the code FOCUS20 at checkout.

Functional Mushroom Gummies at Sunday Scaries


