Migraines can be the most debilitating thing in the world for those who regularly suffer from them. Those of us who do tend to have a routine on how to handle them. Mine includes turning off every light I can, lying down on the couch, avoiding looking at any screen, and pressing a cold compress to my forehead. Sometimes I'll put on a podcast to distract from my brain pounding against the inside of my skull. There's more than can be done.

TheraICE has developed a migraine relief cap that can soothe headaches while blocking out the light. The compress fits comfortably around any head, big or small, and is filled with a cooling gel that can ease the tension inside your noggin. Wear it over your eyes for full relief or slide it up to just your crown if you still want to use your eyes.

Normally, this migraine relief cap can be purchased for an even $30, but right now Amazon is running a limited time promotion which brings the price down to just $24—saving you a whole $6.