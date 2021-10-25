Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller (Cortana 20th Anniversary) | $90 | Amazon

Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller (Xbox 20th Anniversary) | $90 | Amazon

The original controller for the first Xbox donned “The Duke” earned its name from being simply ginormous . Here we are 20 years later with controller design becoming more and more refined over the years. Though, there is still someth ing nostalgic and oddly fun about playing with this beast. In celebration of Xbox’s 20th anniversary, Hyperkin is releasing two new wired versions of The Duke—the black Xbox edition one with a stylized 20 in the corner and the stunning translucent purple one featuring Cortana from the Halo series. Each is available for pre-order at $90 and will release December 15th.