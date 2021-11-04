Tomb Raider: Definitive Edtion (XBO) | $3 | Amazon

2013 was one of the points console war arguments were at its peak. Mainly PlayStation folks dunking on Xbox for having an abysmal lineup of exclusives . In the eight years since then, Microsoft has pulled a complete 180 when it comes to creating value in owning their consoles through the introduction of Game Pass and now the purchase of Bethesda. Though back in time, it was a pretty solid argument . Xbox had Halo and the latest installment at the time , Halo 4, felt like a pretty big bump in the road and possibly a good reason to finally end the series. Then Tomb Raider came along. This reboot of a classic series felt like the first steps toward Xbox eventually finding its footing by the end of the console generation and introduction of the next. And you can own this game for just 3 stinkin’ dollars. You won’t even notice that money gone, but will you notice the 10 or so hours of a good time it gives you.