Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse | $40 | Amazon

It’s time to get a real gaming mouse. Check out the Razer Orochi V2. T he mouse has two modes to help maximize how much battery life you can get out of it. It can last nearly 1,000 hours when using Bluetooth to connect. You’ll get nearly 500 using exclusively Razer HyperSpeed wireless. Switch between the two whether you’re just doing some everyday work or web browsing then switch over to HyperSpeed during your after-hours gaming for incredible low-latency performance. It’s a full $30 off right now at Amazon.