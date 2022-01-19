Codenames | $11 | Amazon



Looking for a nice casual team-based game? Codenames has you coved. This is my favorite genre of board, card, tabletop game—whatever you want to call it. One’s where the real core of the gameplay comes down to how well can you communicate. The idea is to get your teammate to guess as many correct words as they can using your single word clue, without accidentally saying any of the other team’s words. Endlessly replayable and a good time every time. There are many alternate versions, but the standard set is down to just $11 on Amazon. a must-have for your game shelf.