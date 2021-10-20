ChomChom Roller Limited Edition Dog | $28 | Amazon



ChomChom Roller Limited Edition Cat | $28 | Amazon



Pet owners, you haven’t lived until you’ve used a ChomChom. It has transformed my life and the pets I cohabitate with. Both are very sheddy. One is a cute young cat and the other is my senior Jack Russell. While I love having them on the sofa and pretty much everywhere. I’m not a fan of being covered in their fur after. The ChomChom has been such a blessing. No more sticky tape or adhesive paper to solve this hairy nightmare. Just roll this back and forth on the desired area and watch the fluff disappear. The waste compartment can hold quite a large amount of pet hair and doesn’t need to be emptied too often. But when you need to, it’s easy to do so. The best part is no batteries or power is needed to get going; use it anywhere anytime. This picks up dust and any other unwanted bits too. You will never need another roller or fur picker-upper after you experience the ChomChom.