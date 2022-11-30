Levoit Humidifier for Bedroom Large Room Home | $97 | 12% Off | Amazon
If you’re waking up every day and your sinuses (and skin!) feel dry, you probably need to humidify your bedroom. This bestselling humidifier by Levoit is 12% off, and can humidify every corner with its 753 square foot reach. The big six liter tank humidifies for up to 50 hours, and can toggle between warm and cold mist, depending on your needs. In just 20 minutes, you’ll enjoy a 10% increase in humidity, and start feeling the relief! It even has a “plant mode” so your leafy neighbors are satiated throughout the day too. You can’t spend the winter waking up parched—so take 12% off and add those water droplets back into the air.