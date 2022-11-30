Levoit Humidifier for Bedroom Large Room Home | $97 | 12% Off | Amazon



If you’re waking up every day and your sinuses (and skin!) feel dry, you probably need to humidify your bedroom. This bestselling humidifier by Levoit is 12% off, and can humidify every corner with its 753 square foot reach . The big six liter tank humidifies for up to 50 hours, and can toggle between warm and cold mist, depending on your needs. In just 2 0 minutes, you’ll enjoy a 10% increase in humidity, and start feeling the relief! It even has a “ plant mode” so your leafy neighbors are satiated throughout the day too. You can’t spend the winter waking up parched—so take 12% off and add those water droplets back into the air.