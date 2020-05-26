The Best Wireless Mice to Help You Finally Use Your iPad at Your Desk

Photo : Jordan McMahon

For those committed to getting work done on an iPad, you probably have some sort of keyboard case for it. If your keyboard of choice is either the Apple Magic Keyboard or Logitech Combo Touch, then you’ve already got a trackpad and a solid way to navigate iPadOS without having to touch the screen. If you’re using another case, or maybe using a stand at your desk, you might want a mouse to make working more comfortable for longer periods of time.



Advertisement

Which iPad Pro Keyboard Should You Buy? If you’ve been itching to make the jump to getting some of your work done on an iPad Pro, it might Read more

The right mouse will be comfortable to use and have a rechargeable battery, so you don’t have to make unnecessary trips to the store whenever you need a charge. You may also want one that’s small enough to fit comfortably in a bag, in case you’ll be taking your iPad with you out and about at some point. There’s lots of mice to choose from, though, so here are a few options that should work for whatever your situation may be.

Top Pick

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’re mostly planning on using your iPad from a desk, and portability isn’t too much of a concern, you should get the Logitech MX Master 3. It’s one of the most comfortable mice you can get, and works well on various surfaces. It pairs over Bluetooth, and setup is fairly straightforward, though iPadOS doesn’t support any of the mouse’s additional features, like back/forward buttons, and a gesture pad. Its horizontal scroll wheel works, but the software response is pretty slow, and isn’t really practical.

What's the Best VPN? Read on The Inventory

Comfort aside, the MX Master 3’s main strength is that it can easily switch between devices, so if you need to set your iPad aside and get some work done on your Mac, you won’t have to fumble through all your software settings just to get things synced up again.

The Most Portable Option

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you carry your iPad around with you to and from work, and need a mouse that can tag along, the Microsoft Arc Mouse is a sleek and portable option that can add some style to your home office setup. The Arc Mouse, unlike most traditional mice, folds flat, so you can slip it into a small pocket in your bag, and snaps into an arc when you’re ready to use it. Unfortunately, its slim and collapsible nature makes this mouse a bit less comfortable than other options, but it’s suitable enough to get the job done. Oh, and it comes in a bunch of pleasant colors, so you can add a bit of pop to your EDC.



Advertisement

An Ergonomic Option

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

For anyone concerned with ergonomics, the Logitech MX Vertical can provide a bit of extra comfort to avoid causing too much strain. In shares a few key features with the MX Master 3, namely that it recharges pretty quickly and it can quickly switch between devices. Its vertical nature might take some getting used to, but the added comfort can make a big difference if you plan on hunkering down for long work sessions.



The Best Trackpad for iPadOS

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Okay, so it’s not technically a mouse, but since iPadOS supports trackpads now, it’s worth a mention. Unlike third-party mice, the Apple Magic Trackpad supports pinch-to-zoom, as well as gestures that take a lot of the friction out of using iPadOS without touching the screen. Plus, since it’s pretty thin, it can still fit easily into a bag and sit nicely on any desk or table you may find yourself at.