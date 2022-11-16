Tech Gifts Under $50 | Amazon
Holiday shopping can be stressful. Ideally, you want to find something unique and personal to the person you’re getting a gift for, but let’s be real. That’s not always easy. There are however a ton of great techy gifts that just about anyone would appreciate and you don’t have to spend a ton either. Below are ten different tech gifts all for $50 or under to consider this holiday season.
Apple AirTag | $28
Help your friend or loved one never lose a wallet or keys again with the help of an Apple AirTag.
Roku Express 4K+ | $37
Turn any TV into a smart TV with a Roku streaming media player. Access shows and movies from all your favorite apps like Hulu, Netflix, and more.
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker | $30
This pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker packs powerful sound in a small package. It’s waterproof and dustproof so it can be taken anywhere.
JBL Tune Earbuds | $50
Everyone could always use an extra set of earbuds. These have a strong bass and a battery that can last up to 25 hours.
Echo Dot (5th Gen) | $50
Amazon’s latest smart speaker delivers great sound and can even be used as part of a mesh WiFi network.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse | $43
A solid mouse can make night versus day different not just while gaming but just with standard tasks at your computer.
Anker Portable Charger | $40
This portable charger can fit in your pocket and give you some extra battery for your phone in a pinch. It can charge an iPhone 13 Pro in just 1.3 hours.
SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC | $31
A microSDXC can be pretty handy to the right person—especially one who is looking to expand their Nintendo Switch’s storage capacity.
Philips Hue Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) | $50
A must-have for any smart home is a set of Phillips Hue light bulbs. Set routines to dim the lights or turn them off and on at certain times of the day. Or just ask Alexa to do it from the comfort of your couch.
Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) | $18
You can turn any device into a smart device when you have a smart plug. Hook it up to a lamp, your Christmas tree lights, and more.