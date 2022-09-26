Tabletop & Board Games to Play This Fall | Amazon

With the summer over, it’s time to buckle down a prepare for our hibernation in our apartments and houses. With the colder weather on its way, outdoor fun becomes rather limiting, but that makes it a great time to break out a new board game with all your pals. We’ve selected some of our favorites for you to spread out across the dining room table on the next cold and rainy day indoors.

Looking for a nice casual team-based game? Codenames has you covered. The idea is to get your teammate to guess as many correct words as they can using your single word clue, without accidentally saying any of the other team’s words. The real core of the gameplay comes down to one question–how well can you communicate?

This game is every B horror movie you’ve ever seen rolled into one. Explore a haunted mansion room by room with your friends until the game changes partway through when a traitor is revealed. 50 different scenarios plus an everchanging layout make Betrayal at The House on The Hill endlessly replayable.

This is one of the rarer, cooperative tabletop games and it is a real hoot. In Mountains of Madness, you’re tasked with excavating a lost city atop an icy mountain in search of treasure, but the closer you get, the more you succumb to your own madness. This comes in the form of silly impairments to your communication such as not being able to say numbers, having to wait to be called on before speaking, or being forced to give all players high fives at the start of each round.

This two to five-player strategy game has you and your friends competing to build railways across the 20th-century United States. Collect and play matching train cards to claim routes through the cities across America while pissing off your friend because they really needed that connection from Omaha to Kansas City and you just took it you asshole. But hey, that’s Ticket to Ride for ya.

Ah, Settlers of Catan. Or I guess technically just Catan now. Compete for control of your new settlement through managing resources like grain and wool through drawing cards, trading, or lucky dice rolls. Games take roughly an hour and support three to four players.

Itching for a competitive, card-driven strategy board game? Look no further than Wingspan. You and your opponents each play the role of a bird watcher keen on spotting birds in their North American habitats. You score points by completing public and secret objectives, playing birds, and laying eggs.

You may not realize this, but Risk is still fun as hell! Go to war against your friends by moving infantry, cavalry, and artillery across the countries and continents of the world.

One Night: Ultimate Werewolf is part of the social deduction subgenre of tabletop and board games. It’s also the most streamlined execution of it. You and your friends gather around the table. One or two of them are secretly a werewolf. You must deduce who it is and sus them out before the time is up.

My extended family is always looking for new games to play at BBQs and holiday gatherings. And they always look to me to bring something new. The one to make the biggest splash recently was certainly Wavelength. Simple to set up and put away, simple to learn, simple to play—yet my family never keeps things simple. Every round ends in a screaming match (out of love!). So if your family is like mine who love to yell and laugh with each other, arguing their respective points—your family may like it too.

Could there be a more perfect pairing than Tom Nook and Monopoly? Feel what it’s like to live a day in Tom Nook’s shoes and buy up all the property in Monopoly: Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition. Monopoly is a downright classic that’s fun to play with new twists. Enjoy the island life and earn Nook miles with the whole family.