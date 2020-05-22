The Best Resistance Bands to Help You Boost Your Workouts

Image : Kelly Sikkema ( Unsplash

Getting fit at home doesn’t have to be all about weight training. It can be if you want, but you’d be silly to underestimate the benefits of the humble resistance band when it comes to giving your training a boost. It’s not just the fact that these strips of elastic material are powerful either, but their versatility comes in incredibly useful when you’re trying to spice up your workouts.



There are a lot of different kinds of resistance bands out there, but you need to have an idea of which one will help you achieve your goals. As with anything in fitness, knowing is half the battle.

So, here are five of the best resistance bands for you to throw into your workout. Not literally though, that’s not going to do anything.

Especially for Pull-ups

The Iron Bull Strength Pull Up Assist Bands Image : Iron Bull

Resistance bands come in a lot of different sizes, colors, strengths, materials, and uses. The Iron Bull Strength Pull Up Assist Bands aren’t just for pull-ups, but they’re definitely at their best there. The price itself is a big factor in what makes these so excellent, but the tensile strength and well-marked bands mean you can pick up a set and always get what you want.



Be warned that the texture of these makes them less suitable for other exercises. They can be a little slippery, so if you’re trying to do something like arm curls you’ll struggle. They are, however, one of the best bands around for pull-ups specifically, so if that’s what you want, then so are these Iron Bull resistance

The Budget Option

While resistance bands are often already simple in their design, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better embodiment of that idea than the Fit Simplify Resistance Loops Image : Fit Simplify

Simplicity is said to be essential in good design. While resistance bands are often already simple in their design, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better embodiment of that idea than the Fit Simplify Resistance Loops. The best thing about this particular package isn’t that resistance bands are high-quality, nor that they’re not all that expensive.



No, the best thing about this pack is the fact that it comes with an eBook and online workout videos. These are designed especially for beginners, and if you’ve never used resistance bands in your training before, or even if you’re kind of new to training, then this is the best choice to help you find your way. A tool is only as good as the person using it, so make sure you’re up to the task with this bundle.

For Latex Allergies

The SKL Resistance Bands Set Image : SKL

Immune systems are weird, and that weirdness sometimes means that they start freaking out when they come into contact with harmless things like cat hair, or latex, or the pollen that fills our lungs and chokes us in the summer. If you’re in the middle category here, then you’d be wise to avoid latex-based resistance bands, and the SKL Resistance Bands Set are specially made for those who can’t stand the touch of latex.



As ever, there are multiple bands with differing resistance to help you build up your strength all across your body. These are actually a good choice for people who aren’t allergic to latex too, as they’re just a very solid choice of resistance band. They only real downside is that the resistance doesn’t go high enough for those looking to punish themselves in each workout.

The All-In-One

The VSNOON 11 Pack Resistance Bands set Image : VNSOON

Now we get to the more complex resistance bands. The VSNOON 11 Pack Resistance Bands set is perfect for not just home workouts, but for completely changing how you workout in the first place. Thanks to an array of extra accessories on top of the bands themselves, you’ll have more options than ever as you exhaust yourself completely in a colorful way.



You can even use the attachments to combine the bands to make higher resistances, which allows for more growth than a lot of the other resistance bands. There are just a lot of things you can do with this purchase, and you can take them with you anywhere thanks to the bag that comes included.

The Flashy Pick

The Whatafit Resistance Bands Set Image : Whatafit

Finally, we have the expensive set of resistance bands, the ones that say “yeah, I’ve got money and I’m in shape, so what?” Which is a weird flex, but hey, you paid for it. The Whatafit Resistance Bands Set has door anchors, handles, and ankle straps, but you get more resistance with this set than most, making it perfect for people who want the hardest time possible when they workout.



The combination of flexibility and power in this pack will surely lead to a combination of flexibility and power in you as well, so it’s an excellent choice if you can afford it. The only real downside to the pack is that the weights can be a little much if you’re aiming to rehabilitate an injured area or muscle, so you need to make sure you’ve got lower resistance bands if that’s the case.