Father’s Day is coming up quickly. Instead of getting him the typical dad stuff—fishing gear, golf stuff, cigars, or what-have-you—consider getting him what he’s secretly wanted all along. There is a reason why he’ll occasionally walk into the family computer room and watch you play a round or two of Overwatch in complete silence. It’s because he wants in, but he’s too shy to speak up. Luckily, Newegg has put together a handful of deals on PC gaming gear and accessories to transform your father into the daddy of all gamers.

These are just a few highlights , but be sure to check out everything they have on sale here.

Okay, to get started, he’s going to need a rig. This is his first time dipping in and he still calls you when the WiFi isn’t working. Best go with an out-of-the-box solution to minimize frustration. The ABS Master pre-built PC is an excellent choice. Your father will be set to play pretty much whatever his heart desires having a GeForce RTX 3060. 1TB SSD for all the games he wants to download and 16GB of RAM.

Buy the ABS Master Pre-Built Gaming PC for $1150 at Newegg

Now it’s time for his display. Luckily, as your father, you know that he still can’t tell the difference between 4K and standard HD. He still has that 12-year-old Sharp in the living room because he still considers that new. That’s good because he’ll see this 1080p Acer monitor and think it’s crystal clear. You know, that’s not fair to the monitor. It’s a standout piece of hardware, but the lower resolution is going to make it more affordable than a 4K or even a 1440p display. Best save your money since Dad doesn’t even know what that means.

Buy the Acer Nitro XV270 27" FHD Gaming Monitor for $200 at Newegg

Your dad is going to need a good mouse and keyboard if he wants to compete with all the young-ins whose raw reflexes may outmatch him. Ludus has a nice package to get him started which of course has a customizable LED backlight. Plus it comes with a headset so he can enter your party chat and honestly tell you he did your mom last night.

Buy the Ludus Dominum All-in-One PC Gaming Set for $48 at Newegg

Maybe your dad isn’t one to sit in one place—he’s got that bad back after all. Perhaps he’d be better off with a gaming laptop so he can game from the couch, from the dining room table, from the roof, from wherever he damn well pleases. This is his house, he makes the rules. The MSI GF Series is a 15.6" display packed with a GeForce RTX 3050. For a limited time, you can immediately recoup $100 through the active rebate as well as receive a free MSI gaming headset with your purchase. Though you don’t have to tell him about that if you don’t want to and can just keep it for yourself.