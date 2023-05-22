Dads: they’re goofballs, they’re tech nerds, they’re grill masters, they’re sporty (kind of?), they’re masters of wearing the same outfit to every special occasion, and most of all, they’re really difficult to buy gifts for.



That’s where The Inventory comes in - we’re rounding up the best Father’s Day deals we find for 2023 right here so you have some suggestions on what to get him before June 18th, and the insider knowledge on all of the best coupons, promotions, and more. We’re constantly updating this page with the latest sales that are already live for Father’s Day 2023.

If he doesn’t use whatever you get him like you already can predict he probably won’t, at least you know you got it on sale. The best gifts at the lowest prices is what we’re all about, and I know your dad who refuses to turn on the AC will appreciate that too.

Get the Job Done Right With a Dewalt Cordless Drill Driver Set for $99

Save dads wrist the trouble of turning a screwdriver manually. It would help if he had a drill. This battery-powered Dewalt 20V max impact driver kit comes equipped with an LED which goes on when the trigger is pulled. He’ll have a clear view of whatever he’s are drilling or screwing with minimal shadows. Included is a carrying case and charging dock for the battery. Happy Father’s Day, dad! You like cordless drills, right?

Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill & Driver Kit | $99 | Amazon

MLS Apple Watch Bands are the Perfect Gift for Sporty Dads

Looking for that elusive, perfect gift for the Dad that has everything (or at least has an Apple Watch?) MobyFox, a leading creator of tech accessories and digital content, just announced its official partnership with the MLS to create smartwatch bands for the top Major League Soccer teams. Each strap features the team’s primary and alternate logos, plus an easter egg unique to each team that fans will love. This smartwatch band design is officially licensed by MLS; package includes 2 sets of connectors to fit both small and large sizes of Apple Watch and every Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, Ultra & SE, as well as Samsung and other Android smartwatches with a 22mm pin.

Official MLS Apple Watch Bands | Now Available | MobyFox

These Apple AirTags for 10% Off Will To Keep You From Losing Stuff

Never lose your keys again with this 10% off deal on Apple AirTags. This pack of four syncs up with the Find My app on iPhones to keep track of belongings and ping them if you, say, drop said item while rushing through the airport in a declaration of love. Four’s pretty great: you can clip one to keys, one to your work backpack, and then two for whatever. Passport? Luggage? Probably. Father’s Day is around the corner, so you can gift your dad something he won’t lose for once!

Apple AirTag 4 Pack | $85 | 14% Off

Take $40 Off An Apollo Neuro Wearable, Just In Time For Father’s Day

Mother’s Day has just passed. And unless you’ve been living in a cave or under a rock, you know what that means: Father’s Day is just around the corner. Why not get dad an Apollo Neuro wearable? It’s a secret weapon that will make him a better father, employee, friend, athlete, and lover. Developed by neuroscientists and physicians, the Apollo Neuro is the first scientifically validated wearable tech that employs novel touch therapy through soothing vibrations from low-frequency sound waves felt from a wearable that could be worn on band around your wrist or ankle or as a clip attached to a shirt collar. These soothing vibrations help reduce stress – and helps give the user more power over their moods and mental health. And from now until Father’s Day, you can save $40 with the code DADSDAY40!

Apollo Neuro Wearable | $309 with code DADSDAY40| Apollo Neuro



Our bestselling AirPods are the perfect Father’s Day gift

So what’s new about the second generation AirPods Pro? for starters, they have twice as strong active noise cancellation, longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case, a new smaller silicone ear tip for tinier ears, a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more.

Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) | $235

Dads love Apple Watches, and this one is one of our favorites

This rugged GPS and cellular-enabled watch is designed to meet the needs of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and watersport enthusiasts. The corrosion-resistant titanium case is the largest we’ve seen on Apple Watches at 49mm.

Apple Watch Ultra | $898