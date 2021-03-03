The Best Doggie Dental Chews For Happy Brains and Healthy Mouths

Image : Bark Bright

Dental chews can help dogs with any number of issues. Sure, most aid in cleaning out a furry friend’s mouth, but they can also focus an overstimulated brain or be useful in getting excess energy out. I’ve deployed many a chew to the dogs I live with to entice them to keep quiet during important zoom calls. Here are some favorites of the dogs in my life.

Best Overall: Greenies Canine Dental Chews

Greenies are a classic, and every pup has had them, for a good reason. They come in all sizes for all breeds; the regular ones are solid, even for my sixteen-pound Jack Russell. As he is a fussy senior dog, it can be hard to get him to stay still for a good brushing. Dental sticks like this are a godsend. They’re designed specifically to “brush” chompers thoroughly to the gum line. They help fight plaque in between actually toothpaste sessions and even help with bad breath. They’ve kept their approval as a favorite of vets as they have natural ingredients and are good for even delicate tummies.

If your fur angel is known for big slobbery. smelly smooches, it might be time for Merrick Fresh Kisses. These are all-natural and made like a double-ended brush. So no matter what side your pooch tackles, they’re getting clean teeth. They’re also infused with mint, which is what helps cut the mouth stink. You’ll be hit with the aroma as soon as you open the box so you can expect results with your pupper’s next welcome home lick.

I wrote for BarkPost ages ago and still standby every product that the company puts out. My Benny enjoys his BarkBox every month, even years after first receiving it. With the company getting into the doggie dental arena, that quality hasn’t waned. Bright is a wonderful and effective alternative to traditional brushing. Formulated with three enzymes, this bundle is the only one of its kind. Most dogs have or have had some form of dental disease. X-shaped chews like this can help alleviate this and all the problem-causing debris that gets caught in their sweet little doggie grins. Bright is made with real chicken and can even be shared with cats if you have a mixed home.

I’ve gifted these to every dog in my neighborhood group. Pupford’s Bully Stick Chews are for those times you need to keep Fido occupied. These helped my best friend and her new puppy by distracting him over to chews instead of the legs on her dining room table. This healthy option has humanely sourced natural ingredients, and keeps your dog peacefully distracted so you can focus on the task at hand.

If you’re looking for something specially made for your old-timers, Ark Naturals Dental Treats are it. As with all the chews I’ve pulled, they are all-natural, but they have fun ingredients like alfalfa, cinnamon, spearmint, and clove. With those selections, you know that making the breath fresher is a top priority. And because these are for senior doggos, the formula was carefully mixed by vet recommendations to be delicate on aged stomachs and digestion systems. They are also soft and easy to chomp down on. Give your grey-furred boy or girl two a day to cut bacteria and bad breath.



I’ve grabbed these from time to time at CVS as an extra treat. These offer the best value to quality on the list and easy to access. Purina’s DentaLife Treats are backed by science and devised with the ridges needed to rid even the smelliest traps of tartar and funk. The texture of these chews soaks up all the bad bits along the gumline and even at the back of the mouth. The lack of artificial flavors and a state-of-the-art design make these soft, durable, and useful every time.