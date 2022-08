Happy CBD Day to all who celebrate. Set yourself up with a cozy bath with the help of a CBD bath bomb or maybe just take a gummy and chill outside or on the couch. Some of our favorite CBD shops are running sales to celebrate so go ahead and start saving.



Cornbread Hemp | 20% off + Free Shipping

Sunday Scaries | 30% off | Promo Code CBDDAY

Savage CBD | Up to 50% off

Original Hemp | 20% off | Promo Code CODDAY22

Funky Farms | 20% off | Promo Code CBDDAY22

Hemp Bombs | 15% off orders $75+ | Promo Code AUGUST15

Hemp Bombs | 25% off orders $100+ | Promo Code AUGUST25

Hemp Bombs | 30% off orders $125+ | Promo Code AUGUST30

Highline Wellness | Buy One Get One 50% Off



BinoidCBD | 25% off | Promo Code CBD25

The Kentucky-based Cornbread Hemp is offering a flat discount of 20% off and free shipping all week long. Highline Wellness is letting you buy one get one free as well as giving away free shipping on orders of $75 or higher. And don’t worry–CBD is completely legal no matter what state you may be in.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Shop at Cornbread Hemp

G/O Media may get a commission 33% Off Beat Studio Buds Don't drop them

Feature a custom acoustic platform for unique and powerfully balanced sound, can use either active noise cancelling or transparency to fit your needs, have three soft ear tip sizes to make them comfortable, and have a battery life of up to eight hours on one charge. Buy for $100 from Amazon Advertisement

Promo Code CBDDAY

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Shop at Sunday Scaries

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Shop at Savage CBD

Promo Code CBDDAY22

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Shop at Original Hemp

Promo Code CBDDAY22

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Shop at Funky Farms

15% off orders $75+ | Promo Code AUGUST15

25% off orders $100+ | Promo Code AUGUST25

30% off orders $125+ | Promo Code AUGUST30

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Shop at Hemp Bombs

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Shop at Highline Wellness

Promo Code CBD25



Advertisement