The Best Black Friday Home Deals [Updating]

Home is where the heart is where you’ll find some killer deals. You’ve reached our Black Friday deals hub for all things home, including all the smart home gear your house can handle, plus furniture, kitchen accessories, tools, and more. Stay tuned, we’ll be updating this post as deals go live, and throughout the holiday weekend.



Seresto 8-Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If your pet goes outside at all, they need flea and tick prevention year-round. It is even more important during the warmer months. Right now, Chewy has a deal on the Seresto 8-Month Flea & Tick Prevention Collar while they’re 30% off for Black Friday. If you live in a household with a bunch of pets, you’re going to want to hop on this fast. The collars come in three different options for large dogs, small dogs, and cats & kittens. They’re $33 if you select Autoship and $35 for a one-time purchase.



The Seresto collar is great for people who have a tendency to forget when they’re supposed to administer their pet’s flea and tick prevention each month. Since the collar is meant to be worn for eight months, you can easily set a reminder that far out and remember to replace it. Which is much easier than wrangling your pet every 30 days and trying to put a little bit of goo between their shoulder blades. The Seresto collar repels and prevents fleas, ticks, flea larvae, and lice.

Brother P-touch Label Maker Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Label everything in your damn house, if you so choose, when you get a Brother P-touch Label Maker for only $10. With this P-touch model, you can see your label before you print it if that is something you require from your label maker.



iRobot Roomba 675 Photo : Amazon

iRobot makes some of the best robovacs around and today you can pick up the iRobot Roomba 675 for just $200.



If you’re looking for a capable, WiFi-capable robovac, this is a solid option. It’ll do well with both hardwood floors, and carpets. And, yes, it can tackle pet hair, too. This particular Roomba will run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and after that, it’ll automatically docking and recharging. That’s smart.

This is the best deal we’ve seen on this particular vacuum. So if you’re looking for a no-frills workhorse, it’s an excellent time to buy.

Ultimate Steak Sampler Photo : ButcherBox

Who needs dry ass turkey when you can chomp down on a juicy steak? Right now, you can get $75 worth of steaks, for free. New ButcherBox members can receive the Ultimate Steak Sampler when they sign up for ButcherBox. You can really pick your favorite cut, as this free sampler includes two Filet Mignons, two NY Strips, and four Top Sirloins.



You’ll need to sign up for ButcherBox to claim your offer. You can choose from five box options: Custom Box, Mixed Box (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beef & Pork, Beef & Chicken, or All Beef. All of the non-custom boxes are $129 for eight to 11 pounds of meat or $238 for 16 to 22 pounds of meat. The custom box is a little pricier at $149, or $270 respectively. Shipping on all boxes is always free.

ButcherBox beef is 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised, and free from antibiotics and hormones. This promotion is valid now (exclusively through our link) until Black Friday, November 29.

TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier Photo : Amazon

The colder months might be nice because we get to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, but the cold weather can really suck. On top of being frigid at times, the cold can also dry everything up. Don’t you hate that stuffy dry feeling you get when it is too cold out? Avoid that feeling by getting yourself a TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier while it is only $16 when you use promo code KINJA00999.



If you’re doing a lot of Christmas shopping this weekend, don’t forget your dog! You can get them the Chuckit! Junior Launcher Dog Toy for $3 on Amazon (also available at Walmart for the same price). Both you and your dog will get a nice work out when you launch this ball around for them at playtime.



24-Piece Pyrex Simply Store Round Glass Food Storage Set Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This 24-Piece Pyrex set is essential to any kitchen, and it’s down to just $20 right now. Dishwasher, microwave save, freezer and oven safe, these containers can weather whatever you throw at ‘em.



This is a rare discount on this particular bundle, which includes two 7-cup round dishes, three 4-cup round dishes, three 2-cup dishes, and four 1-cup round bowls, plus the corresponding lids.

In fact, this is the first significant discount we’ve seen this entire year. But that’s just Black Friday, I guess. So order yours before they jump back up to full price.

Shark - Navigator Pet Pro Image : Amazon

Anyone with a dog or cat knows the never-ending war with pet hair. It’s on the couch cushions, the new area rug and every nook and cranny of our homes. This Shark - Navigator Pet Pro ZU62 Bagless Pet Upright Vacuum was designed with pet owners in mind.



This highly-rated vacuum uses its innovative Zero-M self-cleaning brush roll to deliver nonstop hair removal. The Shark -Navigator vacuum also offers a 3XL dust cup for extended cleaning, swivel steering and a lightweight design.

And at $130, the price tag is a bargain for this popular upright vacuum brand, and the lowest price available for this model so act fast.

VAVA Phone Holder For Car Air Vent Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t you hate it when your phone slides off your lap while you’re driving? That is probably why they invented car mounts for phones, but some of them can be so expensive. Don’t spend a ton, when you can get this VAVA Phone Holder For Car Air Vent for only $4 when you use promo code KINJASH022.



Anti-pod coffee drinker? Spring for the Ninja 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker, now on sale for $85 at Target. You can also get this model for the same price at Kohl’s when you use promo code GIVETHANKS before Black Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.



The stainless steel machine can brew anything from a single cup to a full carafe (included) of your chosen grounds, and its iced coffee option is a game-changer. The permanent screen filter reduces waste, while the fold-away frother adds an extra touch when it comes to lattes and cappuccinos.



Grab yours for $85 now—this price is cheaper than Best Buy’s advertised Black Friday price of $99.

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Graphic : Jenna Valdespino

iRobot continues to rolls out new Roomba models, but the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum is still known as one of its flashier editions. And right now, you can get this Wi-Fi-connected robot at its best-ever price: $399. Last Black Friday, the 960’s lowest price came in $50 more than this.



It’s safe to assume that this Roomba has a stronger cleaning system than older models (five times stronger). But with its Wi-Fi connectivity, the Roomba 960 allows you to control its moves from your phone, Alexa, or your Google Assistant. It also continuously maps your home, remembering where it’s been so its 75-minute run time is used efficiently.

Trtl Travel Pillow Graphic : Tercius Bufete

A favorite among travel accessory enthusiasts everywhere, the fleece Trtl pillow uses internal bands to keep your head upright, giving you a better shot at snoozing on your long-haul. This neck wrap looks more like a scarf than a flotation device, so it’ll easily fit into your carry-on bag and go relatively unnoticed on your flight.



This kind of neck support usually runs for about $30, but right now, you can get the Trtl for just $21. And while the original still holds its own (especially at this price), we also love the newer Trtl Pillow Plus.

Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, Amazon’s selling an Instant Pot 6-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for a low $50 . This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home; it can act as a rice cooker, steamer, and a whole lot more. It’ll quickly make eggs, stews, and is a wonder for making stock.



There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your upcoming holiday prep go by faster, and with terrific results.



It’s easy to see why MiiR is a go-to when it comes to BPA-free drinkware, especially of the travel variety. Smart lids and vacuum insulation mean their fan-favorite camp cups, bottles, and tumblers stay reliable no matter where you bring them or what you fill them with (coffee, beer, wine, whatever).



MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup You might know MiiR for their bikes and bags, but they’re also one of our favorite drinking vessel… Read more

This weekend on Amazon, just about every MiiR product is 40% off its regular price, but Kinja readers can save an additional 10% with promo code 10KinjaDeal. This means the 12-ounce MiiR travel tumbler drops from $24.95 to just $13.47, while the 64-ounce insulated beer growler comes down from $49.95 to $26.97. You’ll find availability across products, sizes, and colors, with only the Pourigami and the coffee canister excluded.

This is the largest discount you’ll find on MiiR items online, so stock up before the deal ends on Monday, Dec. 2.

Bissell Crosswave All-In-One Wet Dry Vacuum Graphic : Jenna Valdespino

The Bissell Crosswave All-In-One Wet Dry Vacuum has dropped to $200 at Overstock. With a wet-dry design and a two-tank system, this lightweight model can vacuum and wash your floors at the same time, so you can get rid of the mess and get on with your life. This price has been matched elsewhere recently, but it’s still the best bargain we’ve seen for this model in the last year. Pick it up as a gift or do yourself a favor and grab one for your own home.



Start your new year fresh and clean with the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, now $100 off.



Its powerful 360 degree brush system gets deep into the muck you’ve neglected for years, while the dual nozzle evenly targets surfaces and the heat force blasts stubborn stains. Good bye, 2019. Good bye, gross grime.

The Hoover carpet cleaner comes with a sample carpet cleaning solution, and tools for cleaning stairs, upholstery and crevices.

This discount is available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart

What better way to start 2020 than with a clean slate.

Rubbermaid 28pc Plastic Food Storage Container Set Graphic : Jenna Valdespino

Everyone needs a solid food storage solution, whether it’s for meal prep or leftovers. The Rubbermaid 28pc Plastic Food Storage Container Set is a simple option with BPA-free bases and vented lids fit for the dishwasher and microwave.



Target has dropped the price on this Rubbermaid set down to a low $8, a couple dollars cheaper than what we’ve seen at Walmart and elsewhere. And although there are much more intense food storage options out there (40-, 50-, and even 60-piece bundles), this starter set may be the lowest-priced one you’ll see.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Graphic : Gerardo Rocha, Jr

August’s third generation of smart locks lets you feel like you live in the future. As long as you carry your smartphone with you the The August Smart Lock Pro deadbolt will auto-lock your door whenever you leave the house and auto-unlock whenever you arrive.



You no longer need to be home to grant or restrict access to people, all you need to do is send them a guest key with the August app.

To make things even easier the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect bundles the Wi-Fi bridge needed to control the lock remotely and enable voice speaker integration. It’s compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google assistant. Remote lock will notify instantly on your smartphone you if anyone tries to open the door, giving you a little some peace of mind.

At $150 this is the lowest price seen on Amazon, don’t skip on this deal if you’re looking to upgrade your home.

Black Friday Sale Photo : Emirates

Interested in traveling the world in 2020? Who isn’t! Don’t pay full price on a flight when you score some incredible deals, all thanks to Black Friday. Right now, Emirates is running a promotion where you can fly roundtrip to Italy, Dubai, Athens, Bangkok, Africa and more, starting at just $449 a person.



These fares are based off on flights leaving out of New York (EWR). All prices are subject to change depending on your departing airport. This Emirates sale is valid now through November 30.

25% Off Sitewide Photo : Gravity Blanket

Weighted blankets are still all the rage right now. If you’ve always wanted to try one, but never wanted to pay full price, you don’t have to. For Black Friday, Gravity Blanket is currently running a 25% off sitewide promotion when you use code HOLIDAY2019 at checkout. That means you can snag one of their coveted weighted blankets for $62 off. Do you think an entire weighted blanket might be too heavy for you? You can still rest easy with 25% off a weighted sleep mask.



If you aren’t one to fuss with filters, levers, or coffee grounds, the single-serve Keurig K-Classic K50 is your kind of coffee machine. With a K-Cup chamber and just a few buttons (think small, medium, and large), it’s easy to brew up a cup of joe even if you haven’t, well, had your coffee yet.



With the K50 lacking some of the flashier features seen on newer models, the price continues to come down, now sitting at just $60 at Best Buy and Target. Get yours now even before Black Friday hits.

Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Image : Amazon

If you’re looking to open the door to having a smart home, here’s a literally great way to do it.



Yale Assure is now offering its smart keypad lock at only $209. It supports Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

With the Yale Assure, the door will unlock automatically when trusted people approach with their phones in their pockets. So long to fumbling with your keys or having to hide the spare set for the dog sitter.

You also have the option to set an entry code to use on the backlit keypad.

Normally priced at $279, you can secure big savings on this smart lock during Black Friday.

Thankfully, even if you’re on the Naughty List this year, you can still get a present. Vinebox, the first Advent wine box on the market, has two Advent calendars this year: Naughty and Nice. Right now, you can get either calendar for $26 off, as Vinebox has an off of 20% off orders of $100 or more. If you can’t choose between both, don’t! There’s also a combo Advent calendar for Naughty & Nice, which is normally $220 but is marked down to $176 during this sale.



No coupon necessary to snag your discount and there are no exclusions, either. This promotion runs now through December 2 (A.K.A Cyber Monday).

BioBidet Slim Edge Bidet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones. And luckily, bidet use is fially mainstream enough to earn big time discounts during Black Friday. BioBidet’s entire line is currently marked down with prices starting at a low $25. These models come with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, they’re very easy to put together.



While a little sparse of features, the SlimEdge, the light-up SlimGlow and the nearly invisible Slim Zero are great entry points into this category,

But, for the already initiated, the Bio Bidet Ultimate and the beautifully designed Bio Bidet Bliss are the ones to consider. Both come with all the features you’d want from a modern washlet, including a seat warmer, a feminine wash feature, and water temperature control. (That last one will pay off instantly during the winter.) Better still, the prices on these top-tier models are even lower than Bidet Week.

Bright Friday Sale Photo : Vera Bradley

Advertisement

You don’t have to wait until Friday to score some of the best deals at your favorite stores. Right now, Vera Bradley has 30% full-priced purchases and an extra 50% off sale items. If you had your eye on Vera’s new winter theme, Beary Merry, you can get all the cute polar bears prints you want for 30% off.



You get a bundle! You get a bundle! EVERYONE GETS A BUNDLE! - Literally, what went down in a pitch meeting at Amazon HQ this week. Okay, not literally, but maybe. We’re one week out from Black Friday and Amazon is preparing by bundling virtually everything.



There’s an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle with TP-Link Smart Plug for $35, a Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 for $139, a 3-Pack Echo Dot Bundle for $65. There are a few bundles that include Tiles. You can get a Tile Pro 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $100, a Tile Essentials 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $70, and a Tile Sticker 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $60.

You can also add the Fire TV Blaster Bundle to your cart (itis preorder only, right now), which includes a Fire TV Stick 4K, an Echo Dot, and a Fire TV Blaster. The Blaster works with the Fire TV Stick and the Echo Dot to make everything hands-free.

Photo : Margo Brodowicz ( ( Unsplash

Black Friday isn’t just for stuff. Now, it’s for experiences, too. If you’re dying to take a vacation but it always seems just out of reach, dive into these amazing deals from adventure travel companies offering hundreds to thousands of dollars in discounts around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. One of these trips would also make an amazing gift for a budding adventurer or recent graduate itching to stretch their legs and explore the world—many of the tour companies listed here offer trips specifically for adults under the age of 30.



TourRadar

TourRadar Photo : TourRadar

TourRadar offers thousands of multi-day tours all over the world from hundreds of adventure travel companies like Exodus Travels, National Geographic Journeys, Andean Lodges, and more. For Black Friday, TourRadar is discounting thousands of tours up to 60 percent, including this 10-day tour of Egypt from Vacations To Go Travel. It includes tours of Cairo and the Great Pyramids, a domestic flight to Luxor and an overnight cruise on the Nile River. Regularly priced at $2,100, it’s now on sale for $840 per person.



G Adventures

Up to 35 percent off with G Adventures Photo : Nad Hemnani ( ( Unsplash

From now till Dec. 5, you can get up to 35 percent off itineraries with G Adventures, which is discounting 600 trips departing between Dec. 3 and April 30, 2020. One adventure worth a gander is a 7-day trip to Machu Picchu. On this trip, you’ll travel from Lima to Cusco, Peru, to explore Machu Picchu and Peru’s stunning Sacred Valley, which is full of incredible Incan ruins. Originally priced around $1,650, it’s on sale for about $1,100. You can view all the tours on sale here.



Contiki

Advertisement

Contiki, which caters to college students and young professionals, is offering up to 30 percent off select tours booked between Friday and Monday. One tour you can snag for up to $400 off is their Europe in a Week trip, starting around $1,000. In eight days, you’ll visit Switzerland, Germany, France and the Netherlands, staying in hostels to keep costs affordable. Contiki trips are on the larger side—this one averages about 45 people per departure—and offer the flexibility of choosing exactly which excursions to add on to your trip, so you only pay for exactly what you want to do. Be sure to peruse Contiki’s deals section, too—they offer discounts for college students, newlyweds, teachers, military personnel, people traveling during the month of their birthday, and repeat guests. And if it’s your first time traveling outside your home country, they’ll discount your trip by $145 to cover the cost of your first passport.



Expedia

Expedia Photo : Expedia

On Black Friday, Expedia will release a limited number of coupons in its app, offering $100 off a $200 flight purchase. And on Cyber Monday, the deal is even better: you can snag an in-app coupon for $200 off a $200 flight. Coupons go live at 9 a.m. Pacific on Friday, and at 9 a.m. and noon Pacific on Monday. On Cyber Monday, Expedia will also offer coupon codes for all devices—no app necessary—to get $100 off a $750 package. You can book Black Friday travel deals through Expedia here.



Hotwire

Up to $70 off of hotel bookings with Hotwire Photo : Hotwire

Hotwire is offering coupon codes to discount hotel bookings made via its mobile app between today (Nov. 27) and Friday. Use code HWBF10 for $10 off $100, HWBF40 for $40 off $300, and HWBF70 for $70 off $500. On Cyber Monday, you can get 11 percent off $100 Hot Rate Hotels with code HWHOTDEALS.



Azores Getaways

Spend a week with Azores Getaways Photo : Nick Karvounis ( ( Unsplash

The Azores, Portugal’s volcanic islands in the middle of the Atlantic, were once incredibly expensive to get to. Now, it’s cheaper than ever, especially with this Black Friday deal: For as low as $500 per person, you can get round-trip flights between Boston and Terceira and 7 nights of accommodations at Pousada de São Sebastião. Terceira is just a four-hour flight from Boston, so if you’re looking for a European getaway but don’t want to deal with excessive jetlag, this might be exactly the vacation you need.



Trafalgar

Up to 20 percent off tours from Trafalgar Photo : Atanas Malamov ( ( Unsplash

Adventure company Trafalgar is offering up to 20 percent off some of its 2020 trips until Dec. 2. One trip on sale is this 8-day tour of Costa Rica, starting at $1,600 per person. On this trip, you’ll visit three of Costa Rica’s stunning national parks, including the massive Arenal volcano, in search of monkeys, volcanoes, jungle hikes and more. You can find all of Trafalgar’s Black Friday deals here.



Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel Photo : David Edelstein ( ( Unsplash

From now till Dec. 5, Intrepid Travel’s small group adventures departing from Jan. 16 to Dec. 14, 2020 are 20 percent off to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Deals include a 12-day culinary tour of Japan for just over $4,000. On this trip, you’ll blast across the country on a bullet train, spend a night in a monastery, make sushi, participate in a tea ceremony, eat heaps of fresh seafood, and try traditional local dishes you’ve likely never heard of but won’t soon forget. Other trips include 8 days exploring Petra, the Dead Sea and the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, from $1,300, and 15 days in Turkey for $1,200.



Peregrine Adventures

Peregrine Adventures Photo : James Eades ( ( Unsplash

Peregrine Adventures, the more luxurious sister brand of Intrepid Travel, is offering 15 percent off all 2020 tours departing between Jan. 16 and June 30. This deal starts now and runs through Dec. 5. Also worth checking out are Peregrine’s last-minute Antarctica deals, which are up to 50 percent off between now and Dec. 3. Some of them are truly, truly last-minute—if you can drop everything, you could join the 8-day Antarctic Express trip departing Dec. 8 for under $8,200; the regular price is $16,400. If you need a little more time to plan, some trips leaving in January and February are currently 40 percent off.



Exodus Travels

Exodus Travels Photo : Tim van Kempen ( ( Unsplash

Exodus Travels is offering 15 percent off—up to $500—its small group and self-guided tours between now and Dec. 2, using code Adventure2020USA. Deals include a 15-day trekking tour of Nepal’s Langtang and Gosainkund Lakes, from $1,800. On this moderately challenging trip, you’ll see Langtang Lirung, a nearly 24,000-foot mountain, and trek for 10 days along some of Nepal’s less touristy trails (don’t worry—your luggage will be ported). You’ll sleep mainly in high-altitude teahouses and some days, you might visit places above 16,000 feet of elevation.



