The Best Black Friday Gaming Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Choosing the perfect video game gift can be tricky. There are so many different consoles, accessories, and new titles coming out every month that it’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed—especially when you’re trying to stick to a holiday budget. But that's the Black Friday. There's no question: it's the perfect time to get all your gaming gifts, no matter who you're shopping for.

Whether you've got a serious gamer who spends hours online with friends on your list or you're just looking for something fun the whole family can play together in the living room, this is the best week to buy. I’ve been keeping an eye on the ads and tracking the price drops to save you the headache of scrolling through hundreds of pages.

From consoles and controllers to the year’s biggest blockbuster games, these are some of the best deals worth your time this year.

PlayStation 5 Pro | $649 | Walmart Looking to buy a new console for yourself or someone else? You’re getting the fastest PlayStation ever made with crisper graphics and a massive 2TB of storage—double the space of the regular model. It’s a great chance to snag the best gaming performance out there without paying full retail price. And there are tons of PS5 games out there to play.

See at Walmart PlayStation Portal (Midnight Black) | $179.99 | Target This is a solid $20 discount on the PlayStation Portal, especially cool because it's for the sleek new Midnight Black color. It basically puts your PS5 in your hands, letting you play your favorite games from anywhere in the house without hogging the TV. It features a gorgeous 8-inch screen and all the DualSense controller haptics you love. Also, this is the Midnight Black version, which is super chic.

See at Target Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller | $39.99 | Walmart At this price, you're saving $30 on one of the coolest-looking Xbox controllers out there. It’s got that signature Xbox comfort with textured grips and a hybrid D-pad for precise control, plus it plays nice with Xbox, PC, and even mobile devices. If you need a spare for player two or just want to replace an old drifting controller, snagging an official one for under 40 bucks is a total steal.

See at Walmart Princess Peach: Showtime! | $29.99 | Target Save $30 and get a super charming adventure where Peach finally takes the spotlight, transforming into everything from a swordfighter to a detective. If you’ve been looking for a fun, lighthearted game for the family or just wanted to play it but didn't want to drop the full $60, now is absolutely the time to grab it.

See at Target Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop | $1,049 | Dell This is a stellar price for an Alienware gaming laptop, saving you $300 off the estimated value. You get a sleek, high-performance machine powered by an Intel Core 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics, perfect for smooth 1080p gaming. With a fast 120Hz display and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, it’s a fantastic entry point into premium mobile gaming without the usual premium price tag.

See at Dell Death Stranding 2: On The Beach | $49.99 | Target This is a pretty sweet pre-order deal, knocking $20 off the usual $69.99 price tag before the game even drops. It's the highly anticipated sequel from Hideo Kojima, promising another wild, cinematic adventure with Sam Porter Bridges. Securing a brand-new, major PS5 title for under $50 is rare, so make sure you snap this one up while it's still on sale.

See at Target Madden NFL 26 | $29.99 | Target This is the latest installment of the Madden series, which features updated rosters, smarter AI, and smoother gameplay mechanics. If you want to jump into the game with your favorite team without dropping the full price, this $30 deal is about as good as it gets for a current-year sports title.

See at Target Meta Quest 3S | $249 | Walmart If you've been wanting to try VR without dropping massive cash, this is easily the best entry point right now. You're getting the brand-new budget-friendly Quest 3S for $50 off its normal $299 price, and it even includes the highly rated Batman: Arkham Shadow game for free. It runs the same powerful apps and mixed-reality experiences as the more expensive models, plus you get a 3-month trial to Meta's game subscription service to instantly build your library.