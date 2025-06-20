Logo
Untitled

The Apple-Compatible SmartCard Lite Is the Best $20 Tracker You Can Buy

Save 20% at StackSocial on this super-thin wallet-sized card and keep your valuables tracked for 2 years.

ByMike Fazioli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Spend $20 on the super-thin Apple-compatible KeySmart SmartCard Lite now and track your valuables for 2 years.

Anyone with an iPhone or iPad will tell you that when it comes to tracking devices for your valuables, it's the Apple AirTag or nothing. That's because so few other trackers play nicely with Apple's powerful Find My app. The KeySmart SmartCard Lite, however, is fully compatible with Find My, and right now at StackSocial this ultra-thin tracker is just $20.

Suggested Reading

These Calming CBD Gummies are 20% Off With Our Exclusive Code
Grab the Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Edition Bundle Now and Catch 'Em All This Fall
Stock Up on New Bed Sheets this Fall With 75% Off at Brooklinen

KeySmart SmartCard Lite | $20 | StackSocial

Related Content

Best Deals of the Day: Kohl's, JBL, Soundcore, Loaded, CBDfx & More
Take 20 Percent Off Your Entire Kohl's Cart and Join the Ultimate Giveaway Event

The SmartCard Lite is less than 2mm thick, so it's perfect for wallet slots, lanyards, inner pockets of bags and suitcases, or basically anywhere else you need. It's also waterproof for additional flexibility of placement. But it's the Find My compatibility that makes the SmartCard Lite such a great buy at just $20. It gives you Left Behind notifications, can be made to play a sound by the Find My app to help you locate it, and syncs with the massive Apple Find My Network to help locate it from hundreds or even thousands of miles away. The robust battery life means the SmartCard Lite will stand guard over your valuables for 2 years, which calculates out to about 83 cents per month of premium tracking when you buy the SmartCard Lite for just $20 at StackSocial while this deal is still running.

SmartCard Lite at StackSocial


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!