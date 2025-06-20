The Apple-Compatible SmartCard Lite Is the Best $20 Tracker You Can Buy

Anyone with an iPhone or iPad will tell you that when it comes to tracking devices for your valuables, it's the Apple AirTag or nothing. That's because so few other trackers play nicely with Apple's powerful Find My app. The KeySmart SmartCard Lite, however, is fully compatible with Find My, and right now at StackSocial this ultra-thin tracker is just $20 .

The SmartCard Lite is less than 2mm thick, so it's perfect for wallet slots, lanyards, inner pockets of bags and suitcases, or basically anywhere else you need. It's also waterproof for additional flexibility of placement. But it's the Find My compatibility that makes the SmartCard Lite such a great buy at just $20. It gives you Left Behind notifications, can be made to play a sound by the Find My app to help you locate it, and syncs with the massive Apple Find My Network to help locate it from hundreds or even thousands of miles away. The robust battery life means the SmartCard Lite will stand guard over your valuables for 2 years, which calculates out to about 83 cents per month of premium tracking when you buy the SmartCard Lite for just $20 at StackSocial while this deal is still running.