The Animal Crossing edition of the Nintendo Switch is possibly my favorite game-specific special edition of a console. The colors pop and the art of the Nook family is just pleasantly cute. Now, this is still the old model of the Nintendo Switch so you won’t be getting the perfectly crisp OLED screen in handheld, but you’ll get essentially the same experience when docked. It’s also bundled with a Nyko gaming headset which you can’t actually use on with the Switch itself, but hey it’s included for free. The bundle is cheaper than if you just found the Animal Crossing Switch itself.