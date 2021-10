Acer Swift 3 | $630 | Amazon

The Acer Swift 3 isn’t going to run Battlefield 2042, but if all you need is some light word processing, email sending, and internet browsing—it’s a nice package that will get the job done. The laptop is 14" in size and has Alexa built-in, turning your PC into an Echo Show-like device. Considering those can go for a couple hundred even, this ain’t a bad deal on a laptop. Get your Acer 3 for $630.