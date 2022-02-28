The 2022 Complete Game Developer Bundle | $29 | StackSocial
I won’t sit here and tell you game development has become easy. That certainly isn’t true. What it has done become much more accessible. From the number of tools available and free open-source game engines like Unity, anyone can start learning how to make a game. StackSocial has gathered 10 hands-on courses guiding you through game development with Godot, Unreal, and Unity. 15 hours of content valued at $2,000 is being offered for the low price of $29. Fair warning, this price will only remain through this Friday, March 4.