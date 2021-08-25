Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 25, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Build an eco-friendly kitchen with Stasher Reusable Storage Bags. Embrace your inner nerd with the 12-Pack: Jelly Belly Harry Potter Magical Sweets. And say goodbye to flimsy phone mounts with the Car Phone Suction Mount.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: assassin’s creed valhalla



Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. You can now pick it up for only $25, which is the lowest we’ve seen since launch. In case you haven’t gotten around to it, Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you. save some cash and let the heads roll.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#2: Jelly belly harry potter sweets

Advertisement

Right now, grab this 12 pack of Harry Potter Magical Sweets from Jelly Belly and add a little enchantment to your snack time. Each bag has five well-known shapes from the world of the boy who lived. The iconic lightning bolt, sorting hat, Hedwig, the Deathly Hallows symbol, and a potions bottle. These also have their own distinct flavors: blueberry, sour cherry, banana, tangerine, and watermelon. Freshness is guaranteed, and they should be good until November.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: car phone suction mount

Advertisement

Most car phone mounts do one thing—hold up our phones. But have we ever stopped to ask, “is that enough?” The answer of course no. It’s always no. Why stop at holding up our phones when we can also hold up our tires? Some might say this image was made to showcase how strong the mount’s suction is. Those people are suckers. The real reason which the rest of us can see clearly is to let us know that our tires don’t belong on the ground. They belong suspended six inches down from wherever we decide to mount this bad boy. You can get started with mounting your tires for only $21. Just keep in mind you will need four of them to mount all four of your tires.

This deal was originally posted by Joe Tilleli.

#4: language learning subscription

Advertisement

Ever wished you could communicate with others in a second language? Or maybe you just want to broaden your horizons. You can do just that with the The Language Learning & Privacy Lifetime Subscription Bundle, just $29 via StackSocial. You’re getting 89% off the sticker price, and for this fee you can choose 2 of over 140 languages to learn on any device, whenever you want. You get 60 different topics to learn, up to 180 hours of learning, and even offline mode so you can keep expanding your mind on the go when you don’t have internet connectivity. Enjoy games, earn achievements, and talk to native speakers as you make progress. Plus, start on one device and pick up where you left off on another. It’s a great and cheap way to learn, so now might be the time to jump in to a new language and culture.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#5: animal crossing carrying case

Advertisement

If you’ve got a Switch, you need to keep it safe. Don’t just tote it around in your pocket. Protect it in style with the very tropical, Tom Nook-approved Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector. It’s just $8 at Amazon, which means you save $17 off its regular price. It’s got leaves. It’s got a comforting mint green. You aren’t being forced to work off the amount of bells it cost to manufacture it on an island filled with talking animals. Seems like a good deal to me. Pick one up at this price, or pick up a few, and keep your Switch looking pristine.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#6: blockbuster 2 game

Advertisement

When I saw the VHS-esque case appear on my dash, I assumed it was some vintage throwback box. Don’t get me wrong; I was still absolutely interested. As a former Blockbuster employee (# 161), I was absolutely intrigued to step back into the golden age of video rental. And grab 26% off while doing so.

This is the sequel we were waiting for. In the first game, there were over two hundred movies from all different genres and eras. This version has one hundred new flicks from the last ten years. I enjoy these games because it shows me who of my friends I have to take under my cinematic wing and educate on the wonders of celluloid. One reviewer said of the old version they needed to update the movies because their children didn’t know them, and it sounds like Big Potato listened. Revisit classics and new favorites now, but I still stand by using this as a barometer on whether your friends are cool or not.

Free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: momenta freestyle die cut machine



Advertisement

Ever wanted to make your own cool die-cut designs? Paper is so boring on its own, after all. You can do that now, very cheaply, thanks to Momenta Freestyle Die Cut Machine and Metal Dies on sale at Meh for just $59. You get everything you need to start die cutting and embossing and making some super cool creations. All on your own! It’s easy — you just put your design (the die), place that was well as some paper for whatever you need to cut or emboss in between a set of two clear sheets, and make even more awesome die-cut designs. It’s really cool, especially if you like to make homemade stencils or enjoy scrapbooking. Now you can do it on the cheap too! You’re welcome, creative people.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#8: calico critters sets

Advertisement

At the last Toy Faire (2019), I made a beeline for the Calico Critters display because they are usually super elaborate and beautifully displayed. Millenials of a certain age definitely remembers these adorable flocked felines and friends. I actually know a ton of people that still collect them. Today on several of the sets are on sale.

This is a wonderful sale to introduce a new generation to literally the cutest toys I’ve ever seen. The idea is to build your own village with the mix and match sets. There are some pretty elaborate cozy cottage setups too. Really embrace the cottage core lifestyle. Every detail of these characters is meticulously designed, which you have to appreciate. The attention to every aspect of these characters’ world is truly mesmerizing. But their unique selling point outside of being unbelievably adorable is their flocked material making each feel like velvet. So grab a few sets and relive your childhood. I might need the Kangaroo family for my bookshelf.

Prime members get free shipping.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: stasher reusable storage bags

Advertisement

If you’ve decided to take a step forward and make your home and life a bit more kind to Mother Earth congratulations, you’re not alone. One of the easiest ways to do this is by adding reusable bags into your daily routines. Today get 20% off this four-pack of Stasher’s 100% silicone reusable storage bags.

They come in a variety of sizes and colors depending on need and tastes. These bags are made of non-toxic silicone that is self-sealing and the first of their kind. This is an easy solution to becoming plastic-free. The airtight seal does so with a simple pinch to keep a myriad of foods the freshest they can be. They are dishwasher and microwave safe so no need for extra dishes or paper products when cooking. They are good to use in the freezer, oven and even boil in water. Grab one or a bundle and start living a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

All of these will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: atlas coffee club free bag

Advertisement

In my review of Atlas Coffee Club for The Inventory last year, I called Atlas Coffee Club “a grand tour of destinations across the globe in roasted bean form.” Because the subscription service delivers up to two bags of coffee from a different country every month, it was the perfect remedy for a year in which international travel was off limits. While not as much has changed since then as we’d hoped, Atlas is softening the blow with a free bag of its single origin coffee for Kinja Deals readers using the promo code MYWORLDTOUR.

In the box, you can expect your bag of coffee, along with a postcard with information about each country as well as tasting notes and tips for brewing your beans. When you place your order, you can specify your roast preference—light to medium, medium to dark, or a little bit of everything. Then you pick the frequency of your deliveries, of which you have the choice between every 2 weeks and every 4 weeks. You’ll also have the option to choose your grind type: Would you rather grind your own beans or use coffee grounds? Each bag contains 12 ounces (approximately 30 cups) of coffee.

As I wrote in my review, “Atlas Coffee Club won’t solve a global health crisis so you can fast-track your next excursion, but it will inspire fantasies of what that might look like, introducing new cultures and damn good coffee to your palate along the way.”

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission First Bag Free Atlas Coffee Club Use the promo code MYWORLDTOUR

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.