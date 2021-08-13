Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 13, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Get the perfect movie snack with Ecolution’s Popcorn Popper. Protect your electronics with the Smart Power Strip with Surge Protector. And charge your Apple phone and watch simultaneously with the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Lululun sheet masks



Lululun’s goal is to make products that are simple and effective. By doing this, they’ve been able to cut out unnecessary costs and create affordable lines for their customers. Right now, you can save 20% on some of my favorite sheet masks with the code EXPERT.

There’s something for every skin concern in these sets. Precious Red is for mature skin. It’s a rice trio formula that will hydrate, smooth the skin, and minimize fine lines. The Blue set is for dry skin with three times the Lipidure of other masks. The Blue sheets provide long-lasting moisture, 130 times longer than its competitors. For dull skin, the White set is all you. It’s got lots of Vitamin C to brighten and correct discoloration. The Pink set aims to refresh the skin by making it smoother and plumper. And Precious White returns older skin to a younger version and fights redness with four vitamin components and anti-inflammatories.

Free shipping on orders over $49.

#2: smart power strip surge protector

Why waste money on expensive smart light bulbs? You can just plug your lamp or whatnot into this smart power strip. And not just bulbs. Plug your PlayStation 5 into it and tell Alexa when to turn it on or off. Connect your toaster and just always have it running—shutting it it down by asking Alexa to. Okay, maybe don’t do that one. Anyway its only $15 and lets you plug in three devices via USB and three via a standard AC outlet.

#3: jachs ny pants sale

While summer is still heating up, it won’t be long before we’re forced to step back into our long boi pants again in time for the fall. JACHS NY’s stretch pants are a solid transition piece that’ll take you from the sweltering heat of summer to the crisp air of autumn without fail. These breathable denim jeans, chinos, tech, and traveler pants all bear classic looks made to complement your unique style. And for a limited time, they’re also on sale for $39 apiece when you use the promo code SP39 or $100 for three if you enter 3SP at checkout.



For a neutral accent to your current wardrobe, I’m partial to the light wash stretch denim jeans as well as the jet black and dark wash options. However, those of you who are more adventurous and have a specific outfit in mind to match might want to try out the olive bowie chinos and/or maroon tech pants. All are built to stretch to your silhouette, making them flexible and comfortable no matter what your size.

Of course, with JACHS NY, you can’t really go wrong no matter which items you choose — the brand is known for its high-quality vintage styles that not only last a long time but do so at an affordable price point. Get ahead of the curve and start elevating your pants game while this promotion is active, and experience the joy of trousers you can wear all year round.

#4: far cry 5

Far Cry 5 isn’t perfect, but hey, it does have a shovel gun, and probably the best helicopters in gaming. If you’ve been waiting for a decent sale to grab your copy, it’s down to $40 right now on PS4 and Xbox One, the best deal we’ve seen so far.

#5: ecolution popcorn popper

Burnt your popcorn? We’ve all done it. Microwaves are all so sensitive when it comes to this movie theater treat. Trying to figure out the perfect time to not ruin the bag or fill your house with one of the most awful smells that lingers for hours can be a pain. Well, Ecolution wants to put your mind at ease and give you the perfect batch every time. Today take 36% off this Popcorn Popper.

This deal is only for the three-quart family size popper in pink. With this popper, you get to use fresh kernels each time so you avoid the bagged option which is usually packed with chemicals and sodium. The borosilicate glass bowl is dishwasher safe so easy to clean after each use. The lid is even designed to place a pad of butter on top so it will melt through little holes and fall down on top of the popcorn for an even coating of buttery goodness. This little pot will elevate your next film marathon or Netflix binge session.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

#6: Apple magsafe duo charger

We’ve all got too many apple devices and too many wires running everywhere. Having just one charger that can work on all of them is a treat for sure. Most Apple stuff supports wireless charging and can easily be left to sit on this duo charger to, well, charge them! iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, it doesn’t matter. You can get a duo charger from StackSocial for 20% off at $120.

#7: treblab x5 wireless earbuds

Get stereo-quality sounds while on the move with TrebLab’s X5 Wireless Earbuds. This is a great deal for super comfy and reliable tested against others.

These X5 TWS Bluetooth earbuds are built for comfort with expandable silicone tips (three sets for size) that reduced noise and keep things crisp. You’ll get up to thirty-five hours of listening pleasure off of a full charge, and it usually takes up to two hours to get there. The charging case can get up to four charges for your earbuds before needing more juice themselves. Pairs quickly and easily with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 tech. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls no matter where you are, and their noise-canceling feature ensures you’ll never miss a word or lyric.

#8: obama llama: celebrity rhyming game



If you’re like me and you have a few pals you see regularly, and you have game nights, this is great to add to the rotation. Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game is 40% off, and you only need 4 people to play.



This is a rhyming charade game. You’ll act out and/or mime celebrity rhymes to your team to help them figure out who the person/thing is. Each is timed, and you rack up points by uncovering the rhyming pair cards. Now you will have to have a group of friends a bit in the know of pop culture from a few different decades. This is a game very heavy on media references and celebrity names. But this is sure for a night of fun with some clever friends. I can’t wait for you to act out a “Yeti eating spaghetti.”

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

#9: sonic the hedgehog movie

Sonic the Hedgehog might be the last film you saw in a movie theater. Think about it. The movie came out in February, weeks before lockdowns started going into effect around the world. The last memory that you might have of sitting in a theater is watching Sonic talk about Olive Garden or watching James Marsden look at apartments on Zillow. Want to relive those precious moments forever? You can grab a DVD + Blu-ray copy (which includes a digital download) of the film on sale for $11 at Amazon today. Here’s hoping that movie theaters can reopen just in time for the sequel, which starts filming this year.

#10: society6 posters sale

Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. Give your walls a visual boost and brighten up your living space. Take 30% off any print in the entire store today only. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan, her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And with the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces, so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in, this is the artist for you.

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is only running for the rest of the day.

