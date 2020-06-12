TGIF Playlist: SZA Collection

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
This week marked the three-year anniversary of SZA's legendary CTRL. The album every black girl felt was the musical version of our collective diaries. So! I decided to put together a little playlist of her jams from her E.P.s as well as her features. Let's get to listening, being in our feelings, and wondering when someone will lie and tell us our booty is getting bigger even if it ain't, ladies!
1. “Wavy (Interlude)” — SZA ft. James Fauntleroy
2. “Garden (Say It Like Dat)”— SZA
3. “Broken Clocks” — SZA
4. “Warm Winds” — SZA ft. Isaiah Rashad
5. “Child’s Play” — SZA ft. Chance The Rapper
6. “The Weekend” — SZA
7. “9" — WILLOW ft. SZA
8. “HiiJack” — SZA
9. “What Lovers Do” — Maroon 5 ft. SZA
10. “Babylon” — SZA ft. Kendrick Lamar
11. “Stuck in the Mud” — Isaiah Rashad ft. SZA
12. “Love Galore” — SZA ft. Travis Scott
13. “Pretty Little Birds” — SZA ft. Isaiah Rashad
14. “Consideration” — Rihanna ft. SZA
15. “Caretaker” — DRAM ft. SZA
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Until next week, y’all.