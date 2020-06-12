TGIF Playlist: SZA Collection

TGIF Ignacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email. Prev Next View All

This week marked the three-year anniversary of SZA's legendary CTRL. The album every black girl felt was the musical version of our collective diaries. So! I decided to put together a little playlist of her jams from her E.P.s as well as her features. Let's get to listening, being in our feelings, and wondering when someone will lie and tell us our booty is getting bigger even if it ain't, ladies!



1. “Wavy (Interlude)” — SZA ft. James Fauntleroy

2. “Garden (Say It Like Dat)”— SZA

3. “Broken Clocks” — SZA

4. “Warm Winds” — SZA ft. Isaiah Rashad

5. “Child’s Play” — SZA ft. Chance The Rapper

6. “The Weekend” — SZA

7. “9" — WILLOW ft. SZA

8. “HiiJack” — SZA

9. “What Lovers Do” — Maroon 5 ft. SZA

10. “Babylon” — SZA ft. Kendrick Lamar

11. “Stuck in the Mud” — Isaiah Rashad ft. SZA

12. “Love Galore” — SZA ft. Travis Scott

13. “Pretty Little Birds” — SZA ft. Isaiah Rashad

14. “Consideration” — Rihanna ft. SZA

15. “Caretaker” — DRAM ft. SZA

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, y’all.

