TGIF Playlist: Revolution

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
What a heavy couple of weeks it’s been. If you combine the pandemic with the murdering of Black people, the result it produces would probably be exhaustion. At least that’s what I’m feeling. We all cope with racism and injustice in a variety of ways—none is better or worse than the other. So, with the heaviness of police violence and Black people dying of COVID-19 at enormously high rates, I decided to focus all my energy into a bit of musical healing (because, like Solange and the great James Baldwin, I’ve got a lot to be mad about).
I curated a revolutionary soundtrack full of hits from Black artists about how dope we are, and how resilient we always are in times of crisis. Enjoy the music and remember that this too, shall pass. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens. And if you want, donate to the Minnesota freedom fund.
1. “A Change Is Gonna Come” — Sam Cooke
2. “The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z
3. “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)” —Marvin Gaye
4. “Mad” — Solange ft. Lil Wayne
5. “Changes” — 2Pac
6. “Borderline (An Ode to Self-Care)” — Solange ft. Q. Tip
7. “Mississippi Goddam” — Nina Simone
8. “We The People...” — A Tribe Called Quest
9. “What’s Going On” — Marvin Gaye
10. “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” — Marvin Gaye
11. “Young, Gifted, And Black” — Nina Simone
12. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” — Gil Scott-Heron
13. “Strange Fruit” — Billie Holiday
14. “Keep Ya Head Up” — 2Pac
15. “Say It Loud-I’m Black & I’m Proud” — James Brown
16. “Alright” — Kendrick Lamar
17. “Freedom” — Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Stay Black, y’all ✊🏾. Until next week.