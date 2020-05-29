TGIF Playlist: Revolution

3 Months Free Image : Nicole Baster ( Unsplash

TGIF Ignacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email. Prev Next View All

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited

What a heavy couple of weeks it’s been. If you combine the pandemic with the murdering of Black people, the result it produces would probably be exhaustion. At least that’s what I’m feeling. We all cope with racism and injustice in a variety of ways—none is better or worse than the other. So, with the heaviness of police violence and Black people dying of COVID-19 at enormously high rates, I decided to focus all my energy into a bit of musical healing (because, like Solange and the great James Baldwin, I’ve got a lot to be mad about).

Advertisement

I curated a revolutionary soundtrack full of hits from Black artists about how dope we are, and how resilient we always are in times of crisis. E njoy the music and remember that this too, shall pass. Make su re to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens. And if you want, donate to the Minnesota freedom fund.

1. “A Change Is Gonna Come” — Sam Cooke

2. “The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

3. “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)” —Marvin Gaye

4. “Mad” — Solange ft. Lil Wayne

5. “Changes” — 2Pac

6. “Borderline (An Ode to Self-Care)” — Solange ft. Q. Tip

7. “Mississippi Goddam” — Nina Simone

8. “We The People...” — A Tribe Called Quest

9. “What’s Going On” — Marvin Gaye

10. “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” — Marvin Gaye

11. “Young, Gifted, And Black” — Nina Simone

12. “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” — Gil Scott-Heron

13. “Strange Fruit” — Billie Holiday

14. “Keep Ya Head Up” — 2Pac

15. “Say It Loud-I’m Black & I’m Proud” — James Brown

16. “Alright” — Kendrick Lamar

17. “Freedom” — Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Advertisement

Stay Black, y’all ✊🏾. Until next week.

