It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TGIF

TGIF Playlist: Juneteenth

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:TGIF
TGIFTGI Fridays
4
Save
3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
Image: Mohau Mannathoko (Unsplash)
TGIFIgnacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email.
PrevNextView All

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited

It seems like the knowledge of what Juneteenth actually is has skyrocketed in no less than 14 days. If you don’t know what Juneteenth is, it’s actually the day where Texas slaves were freed, two whole years after The Civil War ended. On this day, tons of African Americans celebrate true freedom and the power it holds. So! I’ve curated a playlist that is pure, black JOY. Drink some Kool-Aid with the family and enjoy it.

Advertisement

Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens, and while you’re at it, college students get $150 dollar Visa Gift Card and six months free of Amazon Music Unlimited with any new Xfinity subscription.

1. “I Found Lovin’” — The Fatback Band

2. “Black Butterfly” — Deniece Williams

3. “Living For The City” — Stevie Wonder

4. “Say It Loud-I’m Black & I’m Proud” — James Brown

5. “Be Happy” — Mary J. Blige

6. “BROWN SKIN GIRL” — Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy & Saint Jhn

7. “Needed Me” — Rihanna

8. “I Wanna Be Down” — Brandy

9. “September” — Earth, Wind, and Fire

10. “Pyramids” — Frank Ocean

11. “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” — Michael Jackson

12. “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” — Amerie

13. “Square Biz” — Teena Marie

14. “Luchini AKA This Is It” — Camp Lo

15. “Before I Let Go” — Maze, Frankie Beverly

16. “Before I Let Go” — Beyoncé

And here’s the full playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Advertisement

Until next week, y’all.

G/O Media may get a commission
Browse Privately With 82% off ZenMate VPN for 2 Years
ZenMate VPN 2-Year Subscription
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get Into Gear With 25% off Danner Boots From Huckberry

Here's What to Buy Your Dad for Father's Day

Don't Get Bugged on Your Day out With This 2-Pack Lantern Zapper

Good American Luxury Jeans Are on Sale at Bottom Dollar-Prices, and There's Plus Sizes Too