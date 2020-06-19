TGIF Playlist: Juneteenth

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
It seems like the knowledge of what Juneteenth actually is has skyrocketed in no less than 14 days. If you don’t know what Juneteenth is, it’s actually the day where Texas slaves were freed, two whole years after The Civil War ended. On this day, tons of African Americans celebrate true freedom and the power it holds. So! I’ve curated a playlist that is pure, black JOY. Drink some Kool-Aid with the family and enjoy it.
1. “I Found Lovin’” — The Fatback Band
2. “Black Butterfly” — Deniece Williams
3. “Living For The City” — Stevie Wonder
4. “Say It Loud-I’m Black & I’m Proud” — James Brown
5. “Be Happy” — Mary J. Blige
6. “BROWN SKIN GIRL” — Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy & Saint Jhn
7. “Needed Me” — Rihanna
8. “I Wanna Be Down” — Brandy
9. “September” — Earth, Wind, and Fire
10. “Pyramids” — Frank Ocean
11. “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” — Michael Jackson
12. “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” — Amerie
13. “Square Biz” — Teena Marie
14. “Luchini AKA This Is It” — Camp Lo
15. “Before I Let Go” — Maze, Frankie Beverly
16. “Before I Let Go” — Beyoncé
And here’s the full playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Until next week, y’all.