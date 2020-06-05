TGIF Playlist: Healing

3 Months Free Image : Juja Han ( Unsplash

Happy Friday. This week has continued to be just as wild as the last, but instead of tunes inspiring you to email your local officials or safely protesting in the streets, I've decided to curate a playlist full of joints for genuine self-care. It is ok to log off, to spend time with the ones you love, and decompress. So here's to doing just that.



1. “Turnin’ Me Up” —BJ The Chicago Kid

2. “Window Seat” —Erykah Badu

3. “Golden” —Jill Scott

4. “Brown Skin” —India.Arie



5. “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” —Maxwell

6. “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” —Janet Jackson

7. “Nothing Even Matters” —Ms. Lauryn Hill ft. D’Angelo

8. “I Gotta Find Peace of Mind” —Ms. Lauryn Hill

9. “U Know What’s Up” —Donnell Jones ft. Left Eye

1o. “Brown Sugar” —D’Angelo

11. “Next Lifetime” —Erykah Badu

12. “Pretty Wings” —Maxwell

13. “The Way” —Jill Scott

14. “Ready or Not” —The Fugees

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week.