TGIF Playlist: Healing

Happy Friday. This week has continued to be just as wild as the last, but instead of tunes inspiring you to email your local officials or safely protesting in the streets, I’ve decided to curate a playlist full of joints for genuine self-care. It is ok to log off, to spend time with the ones you love, and decompress. So here’s to doing just that. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.
1. “Turnin’ Me Up” —BJ The Chicago Kid
2. “Window Seat” —Erykah Badu
3. “Golden” —Jill Scott
4. “Brown Skin” —India.Arie
5. “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” —Maxwell
6. “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” —Janet Jackson
7. “Nothing Even Matters” —Ms. Lauryn Hill ft. D’Angelo
8. “I Gotta Find Peace of Mind” —Ms. Lauryn Hill
9. “U Know What’s Up” —Donnell Jones ft. Left Eye
1o. “Brown Sugar” —D’Angelo
11. “Next Lifetime” —Erykah Badu
12. “Pretty Wings” —Maxwell
13. “The Way” —Jill Scott
14. “Ready or Not” —The Fugees
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Until next week.