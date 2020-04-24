TGIF Playlist: Old School R&B Hits

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
So it’s the third-ever TGIF post, and I have to say, I’m having a great time vibing with everyone. It’s Friday, but earlier in the week, Black Twitter was alive during the Teddy Riley v Babyface battle (take two) on Instagram Live. So I got inspired and decided to make a playlist filled with the bops and bangers of old school R&B. Specifically the ‘80s and ‘90s. So sit back and enjoy the jams, and make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of free listens!
Of course, two decades of hits are hard to narrow down so I know I missed a bunch. Tell me your faves in the comments. Without further ado, here are the hits:
1. “Adore” — Prince
2. “I’m Your Baby Tonight” — Whitney Houston
3. “Never Too Much” — Luther Vandross
4. “My, My, My” — Johnny Gill
5. “Just Got Paid” —Johnny Kemp
6. “You’re Makin’ Me High” — Toni Braxton
7. “Weak” — SWV
8. “One Sweet Day” — Mariah Carey ft. Boyz II Men
9. “Can We Talk” — Tevin Campbell
10. “EveryTime I Close My Eyes” — Babyface ft. Mariah Carey
11. “Brokenhearted” — Brandy ft. Wanya Morris
12. “So Good” — Destiny’s Child
13. “You Make Me Wanna...” — Usher
14. “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Those Days)” — Monica
15. “Two Occasions” — The Deele
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Until next week, everyone.