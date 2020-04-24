TGIF Playlist: Old School R&B Hits

3 Months Free Image : James Stamler ( Unsplash

So it’s the third-ever TGIF post, and I have to say, I’m having a great time vibing with everyone. It’s Friday, but earlier in the week, Black Twitter was alive during the Teddy Riley v Babyface battle (take two) on Instagram Live. So I got inspired and decided to make a playlist filled with the bops and bangers of old school R&B. Specifically the ‘80s and ‘90s. So sit back and enjoy the jams, and make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of free listens!

Of course, two decades of hits are hard to narrow down so I know I missed a bunch. Tell me your faves in the comments. Without further ado, here are the hits:

1. “Adore” — Prince

Image : NPG Records

2. “I’m Your Baby Tonight” — Whitney Houston

Image : Arista Records LLC

3. “Never Too Much” — Luther Vandross

Graphic : Sony Music Entertainment

4. “My, My, My” — Johnny Gill



Graphic : Motown Records

5. “Just Got Paid” —Johnny Kemp

Image : Columbia Records

6. “You’re Makin’ Me High” — Toni Braxton

Image : LaFace Records LLC

7. “Weak” — SWV

Image : BMG Entertainment

8. “One Sweet Day” — Mariah Carey ft. Boyz II Men

Image : Columbia Records

9. “Can We Talk” — Tevin Campbell

Image : Qwest Records

10. “EveryTime I Close My Eyes” — Babyface ft. Mariah Carey

Graphic : Sony Music Entertainment

11. “Brokenhearted” — Brandy ft. Wanya Morris

Image : Atlantic Recording Corp.

12. “So Good” — Destiny’s Child

Image : Sony BMG Music Entertainment

13. “You Make Me Wanna...” — Usher

Image : Sony Music Entertainment

14. “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Those Days)” — Monica

Image : Rowdy Records

15. “Two Occasions” — The Deele

Graphic : Unidisc Music Inc.

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:



Until next week, everyone.

