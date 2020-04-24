It's all consuming.
TGIF Playlist: Old School R&B Hits

Ignacia
Filed to:TGIF
TGIFTGI Fridays
Image: James Stamler (Unsplash)

So it’s the third-ever TGIF post, and I have to say, I’m having a great time vibing with everyone. It’s Friday, but earlier in the week, Black Twitter was alive during the Teddy Riley v Babyface battle (take two) on Instagram Live. So I got inspired and decided to make a playlist filled with the bops and bangers of old school R&B. Specifically the ‘80s and ‘90s. So sit back and enjoy the jams, and make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of free listens!

Of course, two decades of hits are hard to narrow down so I know I missed a bunch. Tell me your faves in the comments. Without further ado, here are the hits:

1. “Adore” — Prince

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Image: NPG Records
2. “I’m Your Baby Tonight” — Whitney Houston

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Image: Arista Records LLC

3. “Never Too Much” — Luther Vandross

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Graphic: Sony Music Entertainment

4. “My, My, My” — Johnny Gill

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Graphic: Motown Records

5. “Just Got Paid” —Johnny Kemp

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Image: Columbia Records
6. “You’re Makin’ Me High” — Toni Braxton

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Image: LaFace Records LLC

7. “Weak” — SWV

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Image: BMG Entertainment
8. “One Sweet Day” — Mariah Carey ft. Boyz II Men

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Image: Columbia Records

9. “Can We Talk” — Tevin Campbell

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Image: Qwest Records
10. “EveryTime I Close My Eyes” — Babyface ft. Mariah Carey

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Graphic: Sony Music Entertainment

11. “Brokenhearted” — Brandy ft. Wanya Morris

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Image: Atlantic Recording Corp.
12. “So Good” — Destiny’s Child

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Image: Sony BMG Music Entertainment

13. “You Make Me Wanna...” — Usher

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Image: Sony Music Entertainment
14. “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Those Days)” — Monica

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Image: Rowdy Records

15. “Two Occasions” — The Deele

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Old School RB Hits
Graphic: Unidisc Music Inc.
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, everyone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

