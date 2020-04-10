Image : Namroud Gorguis ( Unsplash

TGIF.



We’ve survived a week where days have been blending into one another from the week before. Why not treat yourselves by listening to a playlist made from a complete love of music? I spent a good while picking out songs that can bring good vibes into the weekend—even if we all have to spend them indoors.

So take a look at the picks and prepare your ears for some jams. And yes, I did add the quarantine classic, “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion. I want everyone to envision the tens of thousands of TikTok videos you’ve seen while we’ve all been stuck in the house.



1. “Dear April” — Frank Ocean

Image : 2020 Blonded

2. “BMO” — Ari Lennox (ft. Doja Cat)

Image : Dreamville/Interscope Records

3. “Say So” — Doja Cat

Image : Kemosabe/RCA Records

4. “Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles

Image : Columbia Records

5. “Show Me” — Mac Ayres (ft. Chris Anderson)

Image : Arimé

6. “Toosie Slide” — Drake

Image : OVO/ Republic Records

7. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

Image : Warner Records UK

8. “The Box” — Roddy Rich

Image : Atlantic Records

9. “Life Is Good” — Future (ft. Drake)

10. “Rojo” — J Balvin

Image : UMG Recordings

11. “B.S.” — Jhené Aiko (ft. (H.E.R.)

Image : Def Jam Records

12. “Come Thru” — Summer Walker (ft. Usher)

Image : LVRN/Interscope Records

13. “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion

Image : 1501 Certified Entertainment LLC

If you want to get full access, make sure to sign up for Tidal—they're having a sale and you get a whole month for free! Can't wait to give y'all some hits for next week, stay tuned.


