TGIF.
We’ve survived a week where days have been blending into one another from the week before. Why not treat yourselves by listening to a playlist made from a complete love of music? I spent a good while picking out songs that can bring good vibes into the weekend—even if we all have to spend them indoors.
So take a look at the picks and prepare your ears for some jams. And yes, I did add the quarantine classic, “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion. I want everyone to envision the tens of thousands of TikTok videos you’ve seen while we’ve all been stuck in the house.
1. “Dear April” — Frank Ocean
2. “BMO” — Ari Lennox (ft. Doja Cat)
3. “Say So” — Doja Cat
4. “Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles
5. “Show Me” — Mac Ayres (ft. Chris Anderson)
6. “Toosie Slide” — Drake
7. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
8. “The Box” — Roddy Rich
9. “Life Is Good” — Future (ft. Drake)
10. “Rojo” — J Balvin
11. “B.S.” — Jhené Aiko (ft. (H.E.R.)
12. “Come Thru” — Summer Walker (ft. Usher)
13. “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion
If you want to get full access, make sure to sign up for Tidal—they’re having a sale and you get a whole month for free! Can’t wait to give y’all some hits for next week, stay tuned.