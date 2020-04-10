It's all consuming.
TGIF Playlist: It's Nice Out, Let's Jam Together

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: Namroud Gorguis (Unsplash)

TGIF.

We’ve survived a week where days have been blending into one another from the week before. Why not treat yourselves by listening to a playlist made from a complete love of music? I spent a good while picking out songs that can bring good vibes into the weekend—even if we all have to spend them indoors.

So take a look at the picks and prepare your ears for some jams. And yes, I did add the quarantine classic, “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion. I want everyone to envision the tens of thousands of TikTok videos you’ve seen while we’ve all been stuck in the house.

1. “Dear April” — Frank Ocean

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: 2020 Blonded

2. “BMO” — Ari Lennox (ft. Doja Cat)

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: Dreamville/Interscope Records

3. “Say So” — Doja Cat

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: Kemosabe/RCA Records
4. “Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: Columbia Records

5. “Show Me” — Mac Ayres (ft. Chris Anderson)

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: Arimé
6. “Toosie Slide” — Drake

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: OVO/ Republic Records

7. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: Warner Records UK
8. “The Box” — Roddy Rich

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: Atlantic Records

9. “Life Is Good” — Future (ft. Drake)

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
10. “Rojo” — J Balvin

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: UMG Recordings

11. “B.S.” — Jhené Aiko (ft. (H.E.R.)

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: Def Jam Records
12. “Come Thru” — Summer Walker (ft. Usher)

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: LVRN/Interscope Records

13. “Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Its Nice Out, Lets Jam Together
Image: 1501 Certified Entertainment LLC
If you want to get full access, make sure to sign up for Tidal—they’re having a sale and you get a whole month for free! Can’t wait to give y’all some hits for next week, stay tuned.

