TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback

Thank goodness it’s Friday. I don’t know if I’m showing my age or not, but some of the best bops I loved growing up came from emo groups. I don’t know if my mood has been “emotional” or what, but I’ve been gravitating to Panic! At The Disco, and Hellogoodbye to get me through the workday. In fact, I’m old enough to remember exactly where I was when Fall Out Boy and Panic released their debut albums. I remember Fueled By Ramen and Warped Tour. So anyway, that’s what inspired today’s playlist theme: Emo Flashback. Because it is, indeed, a flashback. So enjoy this blast to the past and try not to remember checkered vans and overly straightened hair from your flat iron. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.
1.“Sugar, We’re Going Down” — Fall Out Boy
2. “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” — My Chemical Romance
3. “MakeDamnSure” — Taking Back Sunday
4. “Lying Is The Most Fun a Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off” —Panic! At The Disco
5. “Maps” —The Front Bottoms
6. “A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More” —Fall Out Boy
7. ‘Welcome To The Black Parade” —My Chemical Romance
8. “I’m Just a Kid” —Simple Plan
9. “Crushcrushcrush” —Paramore
10. “Here (In Your Arms)” —Hellogoodbye
11. “When I Come Around” —Green Day
12. “The Curse Of Curves” —Cute Is What We Aim For
13. “Plane vs. Tank vs. Submarine” —Tigers Jaw
14. “The Kill” —Thirty Seconds To Mars
15. “Freak On A Leash” —Korn
16. “Say Anything (Else)” —Cartel
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Until next week, everyone.