TGIF

TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback

Ignacia
Filed to:TGIF
Image: Ed Robertson (Unsplash)
TGIFIgnacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email.
3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited

Thank goodness it’s Friday. I don’t know if I’m showing my age or not, but some of the best bops I loved growing up came from emo groups. I don’t know if my mood has been “emotional” or what, but I’ve been gravitating to Panic! At The Disco, and Hellogoodbye to get me through the workday. In fact, I’m old enough to remember exactly where I was when Fall Out Boy and Panic released their debut albums. I remember Fueled By Ramen and Warped Tour. So anyway, that’s what inspired today’s playlist theme: Emo Flashback. Because it is, indeed, a flashback. So enjoy this blast to the past and try not to remember checkered vans and overly straightened hair from your flat iron. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.

1.“Sugar, We’re Going Down” — Fall Out Boy

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Def Jam

2. “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” — My Chemical Romance

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Reprise Records
3. “MakeDamnSure” — Taking Back Sunday 

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Craft Records

4. “Lying Is The Most Fun a Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off” —Panic! At The Disco

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Fueled By Ramen

5. “Maps” —The Front Bottoms

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Bar None Records
6. “A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More” —Fall Out Boy

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Def Jam

7. ‘Welcome To The Black Parade” —My Chemical Romance

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Reprise Records
8. “I’m Just a Kid” —Simple Plan

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Rhino Entertainment Company

9. “Crushcrushcrush” —Paramore

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Atlantic Records
10. “Here (In Your Arms)” —Hellogoodbye

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Drive Thru Records

11. “When I Come Around” —Green Day

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Reprise Records
12. “The Curse Of Curves” —Cute Is What We Aim For

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Fueled By Ramen

13. “Plane vs. Tank vs. Submarine” —Tigers Jaw

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Run For Cover Records
14. “The Kill” —Thirty Seconds To Mars

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Virgin Records

15. “Freak On A Leash” —Korn

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Epic Records
16. “Say Anything (Else)” —Cartel

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback
Image: Sony BNG Entertainment

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, everyone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

