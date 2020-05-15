TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback

3 Months Free Image : Ed Robertson ( Unsplash





Thank goodness it’s Friday. I don’t know if I’m showing my age or not, but some of the best bops I loved growing up came from emo groups. I don’t know if my mood has been “emotional” or what, but I’ve been gravitating to Panic! At The Disco, and Hellogoodbye to get me through the workday. In fact, I’m old enough to remember exactly where I was when Fall Out Boy and Panic released their debut albums. I remember Fueled By Ramen and Warped Tour. So anyway, that’s what inspired today’s playlist theme: Emo Flashback. Because it is, indeed, a flashback. So enjoy this blast to the past and try not to remember checkered vans and overly straightened hair from your flat iron. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.

1.“Sugar, We’re Going Down” — Fall Out Boy

Image : Def Jam

2. “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” — My Chemical Romance

Image : Reprise Records

3. “MakeDamnSure” — Taking Back Sunday

Image : Craft Records

4. “Lying Is The Most Fun a Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off” —Panic! At The Disco

Image : Fueled By Ramen

5. “Maps” —The Front Bottoms

Image : Bar None Records

6. “A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More” —Fall Out Boy

Image : Def Jam

7. ‘Welcome To The Black Parade” —My Chemical Romance

Image : Reprise Records

8. “I’m Just a Kid” —Simple Plan

Image : Rhino Entertainment Company

9. “Crushcrushcrush” —Paramore

Image : Atlantic Records

10. “Here (In Your Arms)” —Hellogoodbye

Image : Drive Thru Records

11. “When I Come Around” —Green Day

Image : Reprise Records

12. “The Curse Of Curves” —Cute Is What We Aim For

Image : Fueled By Ramen

13. “Plane vs. Tank vs. Submarine” —Tigers Jaw

Image : Run For Cover Records

14. “The Kill” —Thirty Seconds To Mars

Image : Virgin Records

15. “Freak On A Leash” —Korn

Image : Epic Records

16. “Say Anything (Else)” —Cartel

Image : Sony BNG Entertainment

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, everyone.

