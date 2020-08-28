TGIF Playlist: Brandy Versus Monica

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
So, if you’re a true R&B fan like I am, you’d know that a new Versuz has been announced between Brandy and Monica. I screamed online and several group chats about this news. They’ll be going hit for hit, while we just sit back and enjoy some quality music and vocals! So I thought, why not do a TGIF playlist to prepare for Monday’s battle? So here it is, a celebration of two R&B divas that deserve their flowers and then some. Also, don’t forget to stream B7 by Brandy. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.
1. “The Boy Is Mine” —Brandy ft. Monica
2. “I Wanna Be Down” —Brandy
3. “The First Night” —Monica
4. “Sittin’ Up In My Room” —Brandy
5. “Slow Jam” —Monica ft. Usher
6. “Almost Doesn’t Count” —Brandy
7. “Before You Walk Out of My Life” —Monica
8. “Angel In Disguise” —Brandy
9. “For You I Will” —Monica
10. “Have You Ever” —Brandy
11. “Why I Love You So Much” —Monica
12. “Full Moon” —Brandy
13. “So Gone” —Monica
14. “Borderline” —Brandy
15. “Love All Over Me” —Monica
16. “Top Of The World” —Brandy ft. Mase
17. “U Should’ve Known Better” —Monica
18. “What About Us?” —Brandy
19. “Everything To Me” —Monica
20. “Brokenhearted” —Brandy ft. Wanya Morris
21. “Right Here (Departed)” —Brandy
22. “Unconditional Oceans” —Brandy
23. “Ascension” —Jhené Aiko ft. Brandy
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Until next week, y’all.