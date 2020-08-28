TGIF Playlist: Brandy Versus Monica

TGIF Ignacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email. Prev Next View All

So, if you’re a true R&B fan like I am, you’d know that a new Versuz has been announced between Brandy and Monica. I screamed online and several group chats about this news. They’ll be going hit for hit, while we just sit back and enjoy some quality music and vocals! So I thought, why not do a TGIF playlist to prepare for Monday’s battle? So here it is, a celebration of two R&B divas that deserve their flowers and then some. Also, don’t forget to stream B7 by Brandy. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.



1. “The Boy Is Mine” —Brandy ft. Monica

2. “I Wanna Be Down” —Brandy

3. “The First Night” —Monica

4. “Sittin’ Up In My Room” —Brandy

5. “Slow Jam” —Monica ft. Usher

6. “Almost Doesn’t Count” —Brandy

7. “Before You Walk Out of My Life” —Monica

8. “Angel In Disguise” —Brandy

9. “For You I Will” —Monica

10. “Have You Ever” —Brandy

11. “Why I Love You So Much” —Monica

12. “Full Moon” —Brandy

13. “So Gone” —Monica

14. “Borderline” —Brandy

15. “Love All Over Me” —Monica

16. “Top Of The World” —Brandy ft. Mase

17. “U Should’ve Known Better” —Monica

18. “What About Us?” —Brandy

19. “Everything To Me” —Monica

20. “Brokenhearted” —Brandy ft. Wanya Morris

21. “Right Here (Departed)” —Brandy

22. “Unconditional Oceans” —Brandy

23. “Ascension” —Jhené Aiko ft. Brandy

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, y’all.