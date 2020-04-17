It's all consuming.
TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Mohammad Metri (Unsplash)
Ignacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty.
Monday officially brings 4/20, the unofficial holiday for unapologetic stoners. Now I’m neither a supporter nor a hater of the devil’s lettuce, but I AM into vibes. Which is why today’s playlist is dedicated to a mellow and chill mood you can perfectly pair with ... well ... you know.

Make sure to check out Amazon Music Unlimited for full access to the playlist—and get THREE MONTHS FREE—but in the meantime, check out the mellow (and maybe totally cliche) picks below.

1. “Because I Got High” — Afroman

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Republic Records
2. “Mary Jane” — Rick James

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Motown Records

3. “Jamming” — Bob Marley & The Wailers

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: UMG Recordings

4. “Machinist” — Japanese Breakfast

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Dead Oceans

5. “Sunflower” — Vampire Weekend ft. Steve Lacy

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Sony Music
6. “Borderline” — Tame Impala

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Modular Recordings Pty Ltd

7. “Sunflower” — Post Malone ft. Swae Lee

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Republic Records
8. “Skyline To” — Frank Ocean

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Boys Don’t Cry

9. “I Been” — Ari Lennox

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Dreamville/Interscope Records
10. “Anybody” — Burna Boy

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Atlantic Records

11. “Mask Off” —Future

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Sony Music Entertainment
12. “Gin and Juice” — Snoop Dogg

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Death Row

13. “Pilot Jones” — Frank Ocean

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: The Island Def Jam Music Group
14. “Binz” — Solange

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Columbia Records

15. “Lift Off” — Jay-Z Ft. Kanye West & Beyoncé

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes
Image: Roc-a-Fella Records, LLC/Shawn Carter
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Get lifted and stay safe. Until next week, y’all.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

