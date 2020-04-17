TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes

Monday officially brings 4/20, the unofficial holiday for unapologetic stoners. Now I’m neither a supporter nor a hater of the devil’s lettuce, but I AM into vibes. Which is why today’s playlist is dedicated to a mellow and chill mood you can perfectly pair with ... well ... you know.
Make sure to check out Amazon Music Unlimited for full access to the playlist—and get THREE MONTHS FREE—but in the meantime, check out the mellow (and maybe totally cliche) picks below.
1. “Because I Got High” — Afroman
2. “Mary Jane” — Rick James
3. “Jamming” — Bob Marley & The Wailers
4. “Machinist” — Japanese Breakfast
5. “Sunflower” — Vampire Weekend ft. Steve Lacy
6. “Borderline” — Tame Impala
7. “Sunflower” — Post Malone ft. Swae Lee
9. “I Been” — Ari Lennox
10. “Anybody” — Burna Boy
11. “Mask Off” —Future
12. “Gin and Juice” — Snoop Dogg
13. “Pilot Jones” — Frank Ocean
14. “Binz” — Solange
15. “Lift Off” — Jay-Z Ft. Kanye West & Beyoncé
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Get lifted and stay safe. Until next week, y’all.