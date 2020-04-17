TGIF Playlist: 4/20 Weekend Vibes

Image : Mohammad Metri ( Unsplash

TGIF Ignacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email. Prev Next View All

Monday officially brings 4/20, the unofficial holiday for unapologetic stoners. Now I’m neither a supporter nor a hater of the devil’s lettuce, but I AM into vibes. Which is why today’s playlist is dedicated to a mellow and chill mood you can perfectly pair with ... well ... you know.

Advertisement

Make sure to check out Amazon Music Unlimited for full access to the playlist—and get THREE MONTHS FREE—but in the meantime, check out the mellow (and maybe totally cliche) picks below.



1. “Because I Got High” — Afroman

Image : Republic Records

Advertisement

2. “Mary Jane” — Rick James

Image : Motown Records

3. “Jamming” — Bob Marley & The Wailers

Image : UMG Recordings

4. “Machinist” — Japanese Breakfast

Image : Dead Oceans

5. “Sunflower” — Vampire Weekend ft. Steve Lacy

Image : Sony Music

Advertisement

6. “Borderline” — Tame Impala

Image : Modular Recordings Pty Ltd

7. “Sunflower” — Post Malone ft. Swae Lee

Image : Republic Records

Advertisement

8. “Skyline To” — Frank Ocean

Image : Boys Don’t Cry

9. “I Been” — Ari Lennox

Image : Dreamville/Interscope Records

Advertisement

10. “Anybody” — Burna Boy

Image : Atlantic Records

11. “Mask Off” —Future

Image : Sony Music Entertainment

Advertisement

12. “Gin and Juice” — Snoop Dogg

Image : Death Row

13. “Pilot Jones” — Frank Ocean



Image : The Island Def Jam Music Group

Advertisement

14. “Binz” — Solange

Image : Columbia Records

15. “Lift Off” — Jay-Z Ft. Kanye West & Beyoncé

Image : Roc-a-Fella Records, LLC/Shawn Carter

Advertisement

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Get lifted and stay safe. Until next week, y’all.

