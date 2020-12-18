TGIF Playlist: Holiday Cheer

Photo : Tim Gouw on Unsplash

TGIF Ignacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email. Prev Next View All

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited

It’s been a wild 2020, but I’m back for a special edition of TGIF. Here’s a ton of songs that will definitely get you in the holiday spirit, even if you really aren’t feeling it this year. I’ve packed a bunch of classics (blassic = black classic) hits from Black artists to make your Christmas warm, jolly, and full of soul. Make sure you scroll down to the end for a bit of Black Christmas History.

Advertisement

Happy Friday, y’all!



1. This Christmas—Donnie Hathaway



2. All I Want for Christmas Is You—Mariah Carey

3. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus—The Jackson 5

4. Joy to the World—Whitney Houston

5. Ave Maria—Stevie Wonder

6. Christmas In Hollis—Run D.M.C.

7. Give Love On Christmas Day—The Jackson 5

8. The Little Drummer Boy—The Temptations

9. Santa Baby—Eartha Kitt

10. O Come All Ye Faithful—Nat King Cole

11. Frosty The Snowman—Ella Fitzgerald

12. Carol of the Bells—Destiny’s Child

13. Someday At Christmas—Stevie Wonder

14. Who Would Imagine A King—Whitney Houston

15. Do You Hear What I Hear—Gladys Knight

16. The Christmas Song—Nat King Cole

17. Let It Snow—Boyz II Men

Here’s the full playlist for your listening pleasure:



Advertisement



And to end this slice of joy: a piece of genuine Black Christmas history. The entire video of Patti LaBelle singing This Christmas asking for her background singers, cue cards, and the band to keep up-tempo at the 1996 National Tree Lighting Ceremony. Legendary.

Happy Holidays, y’all.