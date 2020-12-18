TGIF Playlist: Holiday Cheer

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
It’s been a wild 2020, but I’m back for a special edition of TGIF. Here’s a ton of songs that will definitely get you in the holiday spirit, even if you really aren’t feeling it this year. I’ve packed a bunch of classics (blassic = black classic) hits from Black artists to make your Christmas warm, jolly, and full of soul. Make sure you scroll down to the end for a bit of Black Christmas History.
Happy Friday, y’all!
1. This Christmas—Donnie Hathaway
2. All I Want for Christmas Is You—Mariah Carey
3. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus—The Jackson 5
4. Joy to the World—Whitney Houston
5. Ave Maria—Stevie Wonder
6. Christmas In Hollis—Run D.M.C.
7. Give Love On Christmas Day—The Jackson 5
8. The Little Drummer Boy—The Temptations
9. Santa Baby—Eartha Kitt
10. O Come All Ye Faithful—Nat King Cole
11. Frosty The Snowman—Ella Fitzgerald
12. Carol of the Bells—Destiny’s Child
13. Someday At Christmas—Stevie Wonder
14. Who Would Imagine A King—Whitney Houston
15. Do You Hear What I Hear—Gladys Knight
16. The Christmas Song—Nat King Cole
17. Let It Snow—Boyz II Men
Here’s the full playlist for your listening pleasure:
And to end this slice of joy: a piece of genuine Black Christmas history. The entire video of Patti LaBelle singing This Christmas asking for her background singers, cue cards, and the band to keep up-tempo at the 1996 National Tree Lighting Ceremony. Legendary.
Happy Holidays, y’all.