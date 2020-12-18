It's all consuming.
TGIF Playlist: Holiday Cheer

ignacia
Ignacia
Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Holiday Cheer
Photo: Tim Gouw on Unsplash
TGIFIgnacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty.
It’s been a wild 2020, but I’m back for a special edition of TGIF. Here’s a ton of songs that will definitely get you in the holiday spirit, even if you really aren’t feeling it this year. I’ve packed a bunch of classics (blassic = black classic) hits from Black artists to make your Christmas warm, jolly, and full of soul. Make sure you scroll down to the end for a bit of Black Christmas History.

Happy Friday, y’all!

1. This Christmas—Donnie Hathaway

2. All I Want for Christmas Is You—Mariah Carey

3. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus—The Jackson 5

4. Joy to the World—Whitney Houston

5. Ave Maria—Stevie Wonder

6. Christmas In Hollis—Run D.M.C.

7. Give Love On Christmas Day—The Jackson 5

8. The Little Drummer Boy—The Temptations

9. Santa Baby—Eartha Kitt

10. O Come All Ye Faithful—Nat King Cole

11. Frosty The Snowman—Ella Fitzgerald

12. Carol of the Bells—Destiny’s Child

13. Someday At Christmas—Stevie Wonder

14. Who Would Imagine A King—Whitney Houston

15. Do You Hear What I Hear—Gladys Knight

16. The Christmas Song—Nat King Cole

17. Let It Snow—Boyz II Men

Here’s the full playlist for your listening pleasure:

And to end this slice of joy: a piece of genuine Black Christmas history. The entire video of Patti LaBelle singing This Christmas asking for her background singers, cue cards, and the band to keep up-tempo at the 1996 National Tree Lighting Ceremony. Legendary.

Happy Holidays, y’all.

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

